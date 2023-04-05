PRASA: Cape Town isn't far off from having a fully functional rail service





Lester Kiewit interviews Raymond Maseko, Western Cape Acting Regional Manager of Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA).

On Tuesday, Minister of Transport Sindi Chikunga launched the Langa to Nyanga train service, which has been dormant for over three years

Earlier this year the Eersterivier to Bellville route was also opened

Maseko says that the city is not far off from having a fully operational rail network

Things are looking up for the city's rail service, as Minister of Transport Sindi Chikunga officially launched the Langa to Nyanga train service, which has been dormant for more than three years.

Prior to that, it was only the Eersterivier to Bellville route that was open.

Metrorail train in Cape Town. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

RELATED: Commuters happy trains running between Nyanga & CT again

Maseko weighs in on the progress of the affordable and in-demand mode of transport:

Based on their 12-month timeline, the city isn't far off from having a fully functional and efficient rail service

PRASA has a station upgrade programme that ensures the smooth functionality of the stations that are intended to be re-opened

Stations are recovered by utilising small, medium and micro enterprises (SMME) that are within communities

This is so that once stations are up and running, it can recreate employment within these communities

PRASA prioritises the safety of its passengers and have therefore placed security within every train and at every station

We are not very far off at all in terms of the plans that we have. Raymond Maseko, Western Cape Acting Regional Manager – Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA)

It's very important for us as PRASA that everyone that utilises our service feels safe and they also feel secure. Raymond Maseko, Western Cape Acting Regional Manager – Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA)

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.