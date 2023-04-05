What does the almost 22% increase in SARS VAT refunds mean for the country?





Clarence Ford speaks with Michelle Austin, Financial Director for the Keegor Group

Austin says the VAT refund increase is partly related to zero rated exports

She says that capital investment imports by companies to manage loadshedding has also played a role

According to Austin in the 2022/23 financial year, SARS also saw a surge in VAT refunds of almost 22%.

She says this is largely due to zero rated exports, as well as capital investment imports by companies.

She adds the reason for these imports by companies is primarily due to loadshedding-related maintenance and repairs.

For the average South African she says this VAT refund increase is not a cause for concern at this point, but it does have a cash flow implication from the perspective of SARS.

It is highlighting the loadshedding impact. What it is showing as well is the zero rated exports are improving and increasing. Michelle Austin, Financial Director - Keegor Group

Austin adds that the increase in zero rated exports is a positive sign and signalling the right messages, especially if you consider the state of the economy.

