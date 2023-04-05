



Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Jackie Smith, Head of Buyers Trust, a subsidiary of the Ooba Group

You can negotiate your lending rate with the bank

You should be prepared to try different banks to get the best rate

Smith says that when a bank is determining the lending rate to offer a future homeowner, they base it off this person’s risk profile or credit score.

The lower your risk profile, the likelier you are to achieve a better rate from the bank. Jackie Smith, Head of Buyers Trust

While the prime lending rate is 11.25% Smith says that depending on your profile you could get a rate that is slightly lower, or slightly higher.

She adds that if you want to get the best rate you should do your research and visit more than one bank.

Smith says that in her experience banks are sometimes willing to fight for your business, and even if your own bank declines your business, another may accept it.

© fizkes/123rf.com

Do not just settle for the first offer. Be prepared to walk away and be prepared to negotiate. Jackie Smith, Head of Buyers Trust

When you are entering negotiations she says it is essential to ensure that you have enough time to secure your finance in your deed of sale, so you have the opportunity to explore all of your options.

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : How to ensure you get the best rate from the bank when buying your dream home