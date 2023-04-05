Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?

5 April 2023 10:31 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Bafana Bafana
Afcon
Social media
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
branding
heroes and zeros
Brendan Seery

When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.

Motheo Khoaripe chats to Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist.

Every week The Money Show highlights the best and the worst in the advertising and branding world on the "Heroes and Zeros" slot.

This week Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (Bizcommunity) takes issue with Bafana Bafana's social media team for wasting a feel-good opportunity.

Screengrab of Bafana Bafana celebrating their Afcon qualification on 28 March 2023 from Bafana video posted by EWN
Screengrab of Bafana Bafana celebrating their Afcon qualification on 28 March 2023 from Bafana video posted by EWN

The national soccer team qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) when they beat Liberia at the end of March.

RELATED: Bafana beat Liberia to qualify for 2023 Afcon tournament

Eyewitness News (EWN) posted a very special video (Bafana-sourced) of coach Hugo Broos being thrown up into the air by celebrating players after their victory.

The response on Bafana Bafana's official Twitter account?

"Kindly credit source..."

"I'm here for the pettiness said one post" read one comment, accompanied by laughing face emojis.

"... they seem to think that this is their personal account and not the national team's account" was a sentiment echoed by many.

"When you lose you never ask for credits" another responded, but "today you are forward!"

We got through to Afcon which is great. I don't think anyone can remember that far back when we actually managed to qualify... then of course the grumpy Bafana Bafana Twitter account team came on to say 'credit us please' in a really churlish kind of way.

Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist

They really took stick on social media because people were saying 'hey, that is your job, and we're not going to praise a fish for swimming, basically'.

Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist

It was a really silly way of handling an opportunity to join in and celebrate Bafana's great showing Seery says.

And, the brand got battered.

There's a risk for brands out there where you're hiring people who seemingly are young, hip and who know things technologically.... but who are just naive and wet behind the ears, and they have no idea or understanding of how to handle human situations.

Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist

Click here to read Seery's column, and scroll up to listen to his critique (skip to 6:41)




