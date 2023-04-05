State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis
The Money Show interviews Advocate Stefanie Fick, Executive Director of the Accountability Division at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).
- Government has announced the termination of the state of disaster declared over the energy crisis almost two months ago
- Explaining the decision at a media briefing, Cogta Deputy Minister Parks Tau said no additional powers are required by government to address the energy crisis
- The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse's Stefanie Fick described the move as a "huge win" for civil society
- Outa and trade union Solidarity had challenged the electricity state of disaster in court
Government announced an end to the national state of disaster on Wednesday.
The state of disaster over the energy crisis was declared almost two months ago, on 9 February.
A government notice said all the relevant regulations and directions made in terms of the Disaster Management Act have been repealed with immediate effect.
The move follows a legal challenge by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and trade union Solidarity, which raised concerns over the rationality of the electricity state of disaster.
Outa and Solidarity will now withdraw their court applications.
The Money Show interviews Advocate Stefanie Fick, Executive Director of Outa's Accountability Division.
The matter is now withdrawn. They obviously tender costs, so that will be made an order of court and the matter is dealt with.Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
The decision was explained at a media briefing on Wednesday.
Cogta Deputy Minister Parks Tau said the state of disaster was terminated because no additional powers are required by government to address the energy crisis.
Parks Tau and some of the others said they've realised that they have the necessary legislation, and that is what we said right from the start.Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Firstly, the decision was irrational... both decisions, the one by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and the Head of the Disaster Management Centre.Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
That's why, in order to take their decision on, we had to file a review application of their decision.Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
In terms of the existing legislation you can only qualify something as a disaster if there is not other legislation that can deal with the situation, Fick explains.
The same applies to declaring a national state of disaster.
That is why, in order to take on government's decision, they had to file a review application of that decision, she says.
Outa was also concerned that a national state of disaster over power cuts would lead to a repeat of the corruption South Africa saw during the previous one declared during the COVID pandemic.
Did we in the last two months resolve the energy crisis? No. It's a short-, medium- and long-term crisis that needs to be resolved. It takes political will to make sure we get more power producers online...Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
And we need to look at the corruption that is rife at Eskom. Addressing these problems is part of a plan that was there even before the state of disaster, which needs implementation.Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
