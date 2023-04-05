Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Mesela Nhlapo, CEO of the African Rail Industry Association.
- State-owned Transnet manages South Africa's rail network and ports
- Earlier this year the Minerals Council called out Transnet for the billions lost in coal exports because of its inefficiencies
- The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators
Transnet faces a myriad challenges - among them logistical problems, unused and subsequently vandalised infrastructure and insufficient freight capacity particularly when it comes to Transnet Freight Rail.
Mining houses have accused Transnet of losing them billions in exports because of this lack of capacity.
Now the state-owned company is looking for a private partner in a venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators.
Is this a good idea?
The Money Show talks to the CEO of the African Rail Industry Association (Aria), Mesela Nhlapo.
Nhlapo outlines the pitfalls of the Transnet plan, which include the technicalities of international agreements like the Luxembourg Rail Protocol.
Transnet's balance sheet is not looking good, but she is even more concerned about the quality of the rolling stock they are hoping to lease.
They say there is a 1950 wagon for forestry. That thing weighs too much and the operator is not looking for more weight... they want to transport more freight.Mesela Nhlapo, CEO - African Rail Industry Association
They can partner with any company and even use PIC money to ensure there's an investment, but I'm not convinced of the listing company unless the rolling stock is of good quality and up to date in terms of technology.Mesela Nhlapo, CEO - African Rail Industry Association
I'm saying, let's work together as South Africans... it's not about Aria, it's about SA Inc, to save the railways. We need all parties to join us in revitalising the railway sector.Mesela Nhlapo, CEO - African Rail Industry Association
Scroll up to listen to the interview with Nhlapo
