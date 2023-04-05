[LISTEN] The truth will set you free: so how can you tell if someone is lying?
Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Lizette Volkwyn, life coach and human lie detector.
-
According to Volkwyn it is impossible for your subconscious mind to lie
-
This means that every person will have things that reveal they are lying
Volkwyn is a certified human lie detector, which means she can see if someone is not being honest without any equipment.
However, for the rest of us, spotting deception might not be quite as simple.
Volkwyn says people lie for two reasons, pain and gain.
Either someone will lie to avoid hurt, or because they can get something by lying.
She adds that while everyone does lie, research has shown that your subconscious mind is incapable of lying and it will send signals that a person is not telling the truth.
If you just get a gut feeling that someone is lying to you, Volkwyn says this is usually a good guide that something is amiss.
I believe if you feel something is off, your mind unconsciously picked up on some tells without you knowing and it is reacting to that.Lizette Volkwyn, Human Lie Detector
She adds that there are some universal signs that show that a person is lying, which is completely out of our conscious control.
One of these is that a gland between your nose and lip will start to itch if you are lying, so a person being dishonest may start to scratch their nose.
In addition to this, every persons grammar and tone changes when they lie, and even if you are aware of this you cannot stop it.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_128907137_side-view-of-a-woman-pointing-at-herself-looking-at-a-shadow-with-long-nose-of-a-liar-.html?vti=msxc9mntybzobt3p1m-1-8
