SCAM ALERT: Consumers warned not to shop with online store Manicaa





Pippa Hudson speaks with consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler.

There have been numerous complaints about this store dating back to 2020

Consumers say they have never received the orders they paid for

The online store claims to sell almost anything, from designer items to car tyres, but many consumers are not getting what they ask for.

Knowler says there have been several complaints from consumers not receiving the items they have paid for.

In other cases, people have said they received orders, but they were either wrong, incomplete or the items were defective.

She says that many of those who have had issues with the site say they got no assistance from the supplier when they tried to complain.

The complaints in my inbox and on the complaints website Hello Peter go back to early 2020. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

© maximkostenko/123rf.com

She adds that the preliminary findings of the consumer commission are that this business is a scam and they have advised people not to shop with this site.

Knowler says this site appears to be linked with another reported scam site, Karibaa, which she has warned about in the past.

Advice to consumers is that if you are shopping online, always check the reviews of the company, which are not on the website. And if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Listen to the interview above for more.