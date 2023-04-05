



Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Rulani Mokwena says that he is still trying to wrap his emotions around winning the league title.

Sundowns were crowned champions over the weekend for the 6th time in a row and the 13th overall.

Speaking on #MSW, Mokwena says the victory is a culmination of many things.

This started from when Dr Motsepe bought the club and the goals and ambitions that he had for the club. It’s a culmination of the coaches that have come before and the quality players that have dedicated themselves to making this a possibility. Rulani Mokwena, Mamelodi Sundowns Head Coach

Rome wasn’t built in a day and what you see at Sundowns is a combination of a lot of hard work from a lot of people. It’s always about the next game at a club like Sundowns and we are preparing for Swallows, so we will revel in the feeling at the end of the season. Rulani Mokwena, Mamelodi Sundowns Head Coach

Rulani Mokwena, Mamelodi Sundowns coach. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela.

Mokwena added that he feels privileged to be in the position he is in.

We are victims of our own success because I believe the players haven’t been given enough credit for this league title, but there is also a sense of appreciation for my position and a deep sense of gratitude to the players for allowing me to lead them. We have talented and driven group that has an enormous potential. Rulani Mokwena, Mamelodi Sundowns Head Coach

Watch below for the full interview with Rulani Mokwena:

This article first appeared on 947 : 'League title win has not sunk in yet' - Rulani Mokwena, Sundowns coach