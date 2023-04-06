Thabo Bester's mother sheds light on his upbringing, family dynamics
JOHANNESBURG - Maria Mabaso, the mother of convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, has revealed crucial details into the early life of the man dubbed the 'Facebook rapist'.
Bester remains the country’s most-wanted convict after faking his own death and escaping lawful custody from the Mangaung correctional facility in Bloemfontein last year.
It’s a story that has gripped the nation and exposed gaping holes in the country’s criminal justice system.
ALSO READ: 'I’m scared for Thabo Bester,' says panicked mother
Maria Mabaso has opened up about her strained relationship with her own mother.
Mabaso said that Bester was entrusted into the care of his grandmother at the age of one due to her being a single parent and having to constantly work.
This, she said, resulted in the relationship between her and her mother worsening over the years.
"At the end of the day, my mother shouted at me every day. She pushed me away. When she pushed me away, I said 'no, I will sit by my place and I am not going there ever again.'"
She said that after a few years, with Bester now well into his teens, her mother fell ill, and later died.
Mabaso said that her constant efforts thereafter to try and locate Bester proved futile.
VIDEO: 'He's killing me now, this child' - Mother opens up about Thabo Bester’s deeds
This article first appeared on EWN : Thabo Bester's mother sheds light on his upbringing, family dynamics
Source : Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
