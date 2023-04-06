SAPS to investigate leak of Krugersdorp gang rape victims’ personal details
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) said that it would be conducting an internal investigation over the leaking of personal details of sexual assault victims linked to the Krugersdorp gang rape case.
In October, eight women were allegedly robbed and raped by armed men, believed to be zama zamas, while shooting a music video at an abandoned mine dump in West Village.
On Wednesday, the Information Regulator (IR) found that police violated the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) by distributing the names, identity numbers, and addresses of the victims.
The regulator ordered the SAPS to publish a public apology on its social media platforms, in major weekly newspapers, and give its officers training around POPIA.
"The SAPS has noted the ruling of the IR, regarding the unauthorised disclosure of personal information belonging to victims of crime,” said the police's Athlenda Mathe.
“The SAPS will abide by the ruling and ensure compliance, notwithstanding the outcome of the internal investigation into the said disclosure, which will be made public within the stipulated period."
This article first appeared on EWN : SAPS to investigate leak of Krugersdorp gang rape victims’ personal details
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
