A tra-rific day for Trafalgar High School as they're declared a heritage site!
Lester Kiewit interviews Warren Ludski, a member of the Trafalgar High Alumni Association.
- Trafalgar High School is the oldest state high school for people of colour in the country, opening its doors in 1912
- 'Trafs' has stood the test of time, being intertwined with history of District Six and the apartheid struggle
- The school has been listed as a National Heritage Site by the South African Government
A happy day for the Trafalgar Alumni Association as Trafalgar High School has officially been listed as a National Heritage Site by the South African Government, following their nomination.
As Kiewit says 'you can’t call yourself a true Capetonian if you don’t know about Trafs'.
Trafalgar High School is the first and oldest high school in the country that opened its doors to people of colour in 1912.
Being deeply interwoven with the brutal apartheid state that often unleashed its violence on young students and teachers fighting for equality, having the school declared as a historic site gives them the recognition and acknowledgement that it deserves, says Ludski, Trafalgar Alumni Association member and class of 1966.
We are thrilled to bits...It just had to happen, it was a no-brainer.Warren Ludski,Trafalgar High Alumni Association member
