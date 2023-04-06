10 'move with the times' jobs to consider
Technological advances mean a number of new jobs and roles have emerged that, 20 years ago, people simply couldn't have imagined.
We've collated 10 'move with the times' kind of jobs from various online sources for you to consider if you're looking to update your CV or career goals.
1) Cryptocurrency expert
How this job came about: The boom of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Litecoin have changed financial markets.
Basic job description: These experts have an in-depth understanding of how cryptocurrencies work and predict how their prices are going to change, how the online ledger system is used, and how cryptocurrency trading occurs.
2) SEO expert
How this job came about: Ah, the internet makes room for so many things, but spending hundreds of rands on an website to connect your business to the inter-webs is useless if it doesn't appear among the first results in a search engine - to solve this problem, SEO jobs were born.
Basic job description: You'll be able to optimise web pages so that they appear higher in search engine results lists to generate more traffic for the web pages using loads of cool things like keywords.
3) Influencer/social media personality
How this job came about: Transforming marketing and how we understand non-traditional and traditional advertising, people online build a following and trust with their online audience that's almost impossible to achieve with traditional methods of advertising like TV, radio, and newspapers.
Basic job description: Brands pay for access to your loyal audience and to advertise their products to them using your online persona and presence.
4) Professional cuddler
How this job came about: Typically marketed as a form of therapy that combines platonic touch like hugs, cuddles and companionship for those who need it in moments of loneliness, anxiety, or stress.
Basic job description: You'll need training on how to be an effective professional cuddler and meet cuddle mates at different, safe locations to alleviate stress, anxiety, and loneliness with physical touch.
5) Streamers/Gamers/YouTubers/TikTokers/Podcasters
How this job came about: The world of entertainment includes streaming. This one allows viewers who love things like food, music, gaming and anything you can think of to make a career of it as entertainment for their followers/audience by releasing specific online 'episodes' and live-streaming parts of their life for their audience.
Basic job description: If you know how to play games people love and build a large enough online audience or following, you could make lots of money.
6) Delivery person
How this job came about: The online world also gave birth to online shopping which birthed delivery people to bring you what you want and need without ever leaving your house or taking off you pajamas.
Basic job description: You'll need a driver's permit and go for the correct training but you're basically bringing people's orders to them with the best customer service.
7) Community manager
How this job came about: With the growth of social media, the role of community manager ensures that a company's/person's online image is essential to get new customers and to keep the ones they already have.
Basic job description: A community manager makes sure that the brand lives up to their image online, engages with the online community and grows the community too, following the brand's strategy.
8) App/tech developer
How this job came about: As smartphones and technology get better and better so does the applications and their functions. A few decades ago, who would've thought that an app on your phone would bring groceries to your door in an hour?
Basic job description: If you have the skills and can think of a revolutionary app and a way to make it happen - this might be for you.
9) Content moderator
How this job came about: With the advent of social media sites, live streaming and online ranking, content moderators are hired to sift through the things that get uploaded to sites like Facebook or YouTube by users, and make sure that they're compliant with the terms of the site.
Basic job description: While the internet can be a wonderful place, it can also be an unsafe place so you'll help make it a safer place.
10) Remote anything
How this job came about: Decades ago, we wouldn't have fathomed that working from anywhere, but an office could be productive and collaborative - but it can.
Basic job description: Many jobs have opted for remote options like teaching, writing and fitness classes. If you can think it - it's probably available remotely! If it's not, create your own remote-only company - THINK BIG!
While there are many other inventive jobs left to explore, these are interesting and show that the definition of a job changes based on technological advances and those who choose to move along with it.
Here's to finding your dream job and supporting those with every kind of job!
This article first appeared on KFM : 10 'move with the times' jobs to consider
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_42190872_freelancer.html
More from Lifestyle
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills?
ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects.Read More
Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives?
Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving.Read More
7 April is World Health Day
Friday marks World Health Day, a day to address the key health issues around the world.Read More
Be a lifesaver and donate blood
With the Easter weekend upon us, the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) is appealing to all eligible donors to donate blood.Read More
'We have seen our dreams happen, they went beyond what we expected' - Zwai Bala
Get to know the singer, songwriter and businessman Zwai Bala who was hanging out with Africa Melane in studio.Read More
Jeep Avenger named ‘Electric Car of the Year’ by Top Gear
This is just the latest award of many for Jeep's small SUVRead More
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?
When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.Read More
SCAM ALERT: Consumers warned not to shop with online store Manicaa
The National Consumer Commission recently put out a warning to consumers not to buy from the online store Manicaa.Read More
[LISTEN] The truth will set you free: so how can you tell if someone is lying?
Everyone is guilty of lying at some point, but even if you think you are convincing, there are ways to spot a lie.Read More
More from Entertainment
Spend #AnHour with SA actor Neels van Jaarsveld on CapeTalk this Sunday
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over to a special guest for just one hour, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits.Read More
John Travolta's iconic Saturday Night Fever suit to be auctioned
[LISTEN] Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, specifically the auction item that's expected to fetch about $200.000.Read More
April is ANOTHER busy month on Cape Town's events calendar
From ultra-marathons to a performing arts festival and a comic book and cosplay convention, event goers in the Mother City will be spoilt for choice this April.Read More
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more
The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets.Read More
Join the trash bash (and win a prize) at Mouille Point beach on 1 April
Help clean up Cape Town's Mouille Point beach on Saturday, 1 April from 9am to 11am.Read More
Spend #AnHourWith actor Wian Taljaard on CapeTalk this Sunday
Wian Taljaard takes control of our playlist from 10am on Sunday for an hour of his favourite music from the 80s and 90s.Read More
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream
On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality.Read More
Unlock the fun with escape rooms around Cape Town
Love challenges, riddles and puzzles? Yes?! Then escape rooms are a must try. Here are our top escape room spots in Cape Town.Read More
'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women
[LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity.Read More