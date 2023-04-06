How Ernst van Dyk's success turned wheelchair racing into a mainstream sport





In the sixth episode of the Running's Lessons for Life podcast series, Pippa Hudson speaks to Ernst van Dyk.

Ernest van Dyk is nothing short of a South African legend.

He has represented the country at 8 Paralympic games, bringing home 8 medals in the process.

Van Dyk has won the wheelchair title at the Boston marathon a record 10 times, as well as notching up two wins each in the New York and Los Angeles marathons.

The now 50-year-old has also played a key role in developing wheelchair racing in South Africa, including promoting the inclusion of an elite wheelchair racing division in our own Cape Town Marathon, a dream which was realised for the first time last year.

He is a two time world champion and a winner of the prestigious Laureus Award as well as the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver.

Van Dyk was born with congenital absence of both legs, and his parents, two provincial-level athletes, recognised his athletic abilities and encouraged him to participate in sport.

In 1992, he competed in the Barcelona Paralympics as a swimmer and wheelchair athlete. Thereafter, he concentrated on wheelchair athletics.

These days, Van Dyk is the CEO of a company called, Enabled Sport, which deals in equipment for athletes with disabilities.

In this episode of Running's Lessons For Life, Van Dyk shares his personal journey as a sportsperson, as well as how the sport has evolved over the years.

Every race has a story to it, but the one that's dear to my heart is the first one. The first time I won the Boston marathon, I went in as a rookie. It was the first time I raced and I just took off like a bat out of hell. Ernst van Dyk, former wheelchair racing champion

When I started the sport you could buy a customised racing wheelchair for about R55,000. And these days, to buy a chair that's competitive with the top guys, you're probably looking at R500,000 or more. Ernst van Dyk, former wheelchair racing champion

I'm starting to feel a bit worn out...I've been doing it for thirty years. My joints are starting to tell me to take it easy, and my career has fast-tracked to the point where I'm really, really struggling to find time to just do a workout everyday. Ernst van Dyk, former wheelchair racing champion

For more, listen to the audio of episode six of Running's Lessons For Life featuring Ernest van Dyk.