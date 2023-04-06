Western Cape tourism recovering well following COVID-19 – Wenger
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities, Mireille Wenger said the tourism sector continues to shine, considering COVID-19's negative impact on the industry.
She has urged South Africans from outside of the Western Cape to come and experience the province's hospitality.
Wenger has also called on locals to get out and explore the province safely this Easter long weekend.
Wenger said recent data showed that the Western Cape's tourism and hospitality sector was recovering well after the pandemic.
“Looking back on our tourism performance in February 2023, I’m thrilled to confirm that international two-way passengers through Cape Town International Airport have fully recovered to 100% when compared to the same month in 2019.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Western Cape tourism recovering well following COVID-19 – Wenger
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114552426_ferris-wheel-at-waterfront-in-cape-town-and-table-mountain-covered-with-clouds.html
