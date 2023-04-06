Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight





Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent about this and other trending world news (skip to 04:29).

At about 5am on Sunday in Belgium, residents became annoyed when four people played Monopoly on the pavement outside of their home.

Gilchrist says that a man reportedly came out of his house, samurai sword in its holster, and one thing led to another.

Two people ended up injured in hospital, and two ended up in jail, says Gilchrist.

Gilchrist adds that the area along the street where the game had been played by the group was left stained with large patches of blood and scattered with Monopoly cards.

Photo by BP Miller on Unsplash

The anger continued, tempers still flared, they grappled, they fought. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

You don't tend to play Monopoly quietly either. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

