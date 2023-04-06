Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight
Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent about this and other trending world news (skip to 04:29).
At about 5am on Sunday in Belgium, residents became annoyed when four people played Monopoly on the pavement outside of their home.
Gilchrist says that a man reportedly came out of his house, samurai sword in its holster, and one thing led to another.
Two people ended up injured in hospital, and two ended up in jail, says Gilchrist.
Gilchrist adds that the area along the street where the game had been played by the group was left stained with large patches of blood and scattered with Monopoly cards.
The anger continued, tempers still flared, they grappled, they fought.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
You don't tend to play Monopoly quietly either.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/Sgb3OmpipWY
More from World
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit?
Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate.Read More
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth)
Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime.Read More
Happy World Rat Day: Did you know rats can detect landmines and tuberculosis?
4 April is World Rat Day and while many people see rats as pests, they are much smarter and more useful than you may realise.Read More
A family in France found an old painting in their home was actually worth $850k!
A family in France found out that a painting hanging in their TV room was over 400 years old and worth a fortune.Read More
Finland joins NATO, becoming the 31st member
International correspondent, Adam Gilchrist, says that this is in direct response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Read More
Donald Trump to appear in court on Tuesday to face criminal charges
The 76-year-old is expected to appear in court today (Tuesday), for allegedly paying hush money to a pornography star.Read More
[WATCH] New video 'evidence' emerges of Loch Ness monster. Believe it or not...
Is this the real deal or a reach?Read More
Wagner claims 'legal' capture of Ukraine's Bakhmut
The battle for Bakhmut in Ukraine raged for months, with Wagner supporting Russian troops and Ukraine warning the fall of the town would lead to the loss of huge swathes of its territory.Read More
[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets!
Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt and an invitation to Old Trafford...Read More