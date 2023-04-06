Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - Mother of Thabo Bester All the news you need to know. 6 April 2023 1:52 PM
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy? A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria. 6 April 2023 1:11 PM
Western Cape tourism recovering well following COVID-19 – Wenger The Finance MEC urged South Africans within and outside of the province to safely enjoy the Cape’s hospitality this Easter long we... 6 April 2023 11:38 AM
View all Local
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long? Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'. 6 April 2023 10:40 AM
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed. 6 April 2023 10:00 AM
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
View all Politics
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by... 5 April 2023 8:14 PM
Sudden indefinite closure of SA's biggest Deeds Office: 'It's a disgrace' After to-ing and fro-ing about arrangements for a planned move, the Pretoria Deeds Office made a shock announcement of an "indefin... 5 April 2023 7:20 PM
View all Business
Be a lifesaver and donate blood With the Easter weekend upon us, the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) is appealing to all eligible donors to donate blood. 6 April 2023 12:46 PM
'We have seen our dreams happen, they went beyond what we expected' - Zwai Bala Get to know the singer, songwriter and businessman Zwai Bala who was hanging out with Africa Melane in studio. 6 April 2023 12:08 PM
Jeep Avenger named ‘Electric Car of the Year’ by Top Gear This is just the latest award of many for Jeep's small SUV 6 April 2023 10:37 AM
View all Lifestyle
How Ernst van Dyk's success turned wheelchair racing into a mainstream sport Ernst van Dyk is a South African wheelchair racing legend who's represented the country at 8 Paralympic games, bringing home 8 med... 6 April 2023 11:49 AM
SAFA trying to get Marumo Gallants staff released from Libyan hotel 'hostage' Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya in March, but two of the club's staff members are... 5 April 2023 7:54 PM
'League title win has not sunk in yet' - Rulani Mokwena, Sundowns coach Masandawana were crowned champions for the 6th time in a row and the 13th overall. 5 April 2023 7:39 PM
View all Sport
John Travolta's iconic Saturday Night Fever suit to be auctioned [LISTEN] Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, specifically the auction item that's expected to fetch about $200.00... 4 April 2023 2:03 PM
April is ANOTHER busy month on Cape Town's events calendar From ultra-marathons to a performing arts festival and a comic book and cosplay convention, event goers in the Mother City will be... 3 April 2023 4:24 PM
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets. 31 March 2023 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window. 6 April 2023 11:55 AM
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight

6 April 2023 11:55 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Monopoly

The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window.

Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent about this and other trending world news (skip to 04:29).

At about 5am on Sunday in Belgium, residents became annoyed when four people played Monopoly on the pavement outside of their home.

Gilchrist says that a man reportedly came out of his house, samurai sword in its holster, and one thing led to another.

Two people ended up injured in hospital, and two ended up in jail, says Gilchrist.

Gilchrist adds that the area along the street where the game had been played by the group was left stained with large patches of blood and scattered with Monopoly cards.

Photo by BP Miller on Unsplash
Photo by BP Miller on Unsplash

The anger continued, tempers still flared, they grappled, they fought.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

You don't tend to play Monopoly quietly either.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




6 April 2023 11:55 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Monopoly

More from World

Image: The barcode turns 50-years-old

Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit?

5 April 2023 1:04 PM

Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Former US president, Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges in hush money case.

Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth)

5 April 2023 9:53 AM

Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: www.unsplash.com

Happy World Rat Day: Did you know rats can detect landmines and tuberculosis?

4 April 2023 5:12 PM

4 April is World Rat Day and while many people see rats as pests, they are much smarter and more useful than you may realise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: 'Village Lawyer' by Pieter Breughel the Younger. Picture: Wikimedia commons/Web Gallery of Art

A family in France found an old painting in their home was actually worth $850k!

4 April 2023 11:31 AM

A family in France found out that a painting hanging in their TV room was over 400 years old and worth a fortune.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flag of Finland. Picture: Wikipedia.

Finland joins NATO, becoming the 31st member

4 April 2023 10:33 AM

International correspondent, Adam Gilchrist, says that this is in direct response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Brot Mandel/123rf.com 

Donald Trump to appear in court on Tuesday to face criminal charges

4 April 2023 10:06 AM

The 76-year-old is expected to appear in court today (Tuesday), for allegedly paying hush money to a pornography star.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Loch Ness hunter claims to capture Nessie on camera

[WATCH] New video 'evidence' emerges of Loch Ness monster. Believe it or not...

3 April 2023 9:47 AM

Is this the real deal or a reach?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wagner claims 'legal' capture of Ukraine's Bakhmut

3 April 2023 6:21 AM

The battle for Bakhmut in Ukraine raged for months, with Wagner supporting Russian troops and Ukraine warning the fall of the town would lead to the loss of huge swathes of its territory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local soccer fan Blessed gets a call from Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes after 300 days of tweets! (Screengrab from Fernandes post @B_Fernandes8)

[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets!

1 April 2023 3:37 PM

Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt and an invitation to Old Trafford...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Trevor Noah and Roger Federer "arguing" from Switzerland Tourism promotion on YouTube

[WATCH] Derailed: Trevor Noah and Roger Federer team up for hilarious tourism ad

1 April 2023 2:09 PM

The two famous friends, both half-Swiss and half-South African, star in a new tourism promotion ad for Switzerland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?

Local Politics

Be a lifesaver and donate blood

Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?

Local Sport

EWN Highlights

Reducing demand a way to mitigate against power cuts, says Ramokgopa

6 April 2023 2:37 PM

KZN authorities bolster N3 with heavy security ahead of busy Easter weekend

6 April 2023 1:30 PM

Ramaphosa letter on SABC board picks 'grossly unlawful' - Parly legal advisors

6 April 2023 1:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA