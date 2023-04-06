'We have seen our dreams happen, they went beyond what we expected' - Zwai Bala
Africa Melane speaks with Zwai Bala, musician
-
Bala was a part of the well-known group TKZee
-
He is classically trained in music
-
His family will be part of a reality TV show called 'The Bala Family,' premiering this month
Bala is an award-winning musician who was a part of the kwaito group TKZee, with Kabelo Mabalane and Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala, who died in August last year.
He says when creating the group they knew that TKZee had the potential to be something great and seeing how they kept their dreams alive was something that brought him to tears when he visited Magesh’s grave recently.
Our dreams, we have seen them happen. They went beyond us so much more than we ever expected.Zwai Bala, Musician
He adds that it is humbling to see the impact that their music had on people and on society.
Whenever people think of TKZee, they do not just think of a song, they think of a period. I remember once a friend of mine said everyone has a TKZee moment.Zwai Bala, Musician
In addition to working in the world of popular music, Bala is also classically trained and has composed operas and musicals.
He is now a fellow of the University of Johannesburg and if currently working on a big new project.
Bala and his family will also soon be gracing our screens with ‘The Bala Family’ reality TV show, which will premiere on 20 April.
I did not realise how desperate we were as a family for this.Zwai Bala, Musician
He says the show is set t provide a better understanding of the family.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'We have seen our dreams happen, they went beyond what we expected' - Zwai Bala
Source : Picture: Karabo Tebele
