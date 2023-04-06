[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Leigh Gordon, Former Blitzbok team doctor.
- Paarl Boys’ High School player Chris Jordaan (17) is in ICU following a head injury sustained at a rugby festival in Pretoria
- Similarly, in 2022, Dale College student Liyabona Teyise (18) passed away after sustaining a head injury in a first-team match
- Has rugby become too dangerous for young boys?
On Tuesday, 17-year-old Chris Jordaan Junior was rushed to hospital after sustaining head injuries in a 'freak' rugby match in Pretoria.
Prior to that, in 2022, 18-year-old Liyabona Teyise lost his life after sustaining head injuries, too in a rugby match.
Gordon says that rugby has gotten harder and faster over the years.
She adds that there hasn't necessarily been an increase in injuries, but rather more recognition of the injuries sustained in the sport.
Coaches have a 'massive' role in mitigating injuries, says Gordon, as players are more likely to sustain injuries if they're unfit, don't have a good conditioning programme and more importantly, if they aren't taught correct tackling techniques.
Gordon adds that rugby players oftentimes feel pressure from external sources, such as their families, to push and play as hard as possible.
One of the reasons why players don't report any injuries is because of the fear of disappointment and missing out on games and selection opportunities, adds Gordon.
Gordon puts emphasis on the importance of having qualified, experienced medical personal on site to attend to any injuries.
Yes, it has gotten harder and faster, but also rugby is doing what it can to try and mitigate the risks.Dr Leigh Gordon, Former Blitzbok team doctor
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
