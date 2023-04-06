The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - Mother of Thabo Bester
Its a mixed bag of stories in this near-Easter edition of The Midday Report, with no single story dominating the news cycle.
Jane Dutton, standing in for Mandy Wiener, speaks to EWN's Orrin Singh about the recent cash-in-transit shoot out in Sebokeng, where eight robbers were shot dead.
On the load shedding front, EWN Senior Reporter Ndaedzo Nethonzhe, provides some analysis on last month's power stations inspection conducted by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
And Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, speaks about how municipal electricity tariffs are structured and elaborates on how various city departments plan to end rolling blackouts.
Lastly, EWNs Orrin Singh and Katlego Jiyane were able to track down the mother of the most wanted man in South Africa, Thabo Bester, and got her comments on her son's escape.
This and other stories feature on The Midday Report today.
I would ask him, why you do like that. You don't think about us. Because when you do that, you are killing me. It's killing.Maria Mabaso, mother of Thabo Bester, on what she would say to him if she saw him.
Scroll up for full audio.
