Be a lifesaver and donate blood
Clarence Ford speaks with Marike Carli, Public Relations Manager at WCBS.
-
Carli says they are calling on any eligible person to donate blood
-
A single blood donation can save up to three lives
The Western Cape is experiencing a shortage of the O- blood type, with only 3 days of blood supply currently in stock.
They are also experiencing a shortage of A+, B+ and B- blood groups.
Carli says that this is a critical period to donate, with the upcoming long Easter weekend and the current school holidays.
There is also additional pressure, as Muslim donors, who started Ramadan in March, are unable to donate during their fast.
In order to be eligible to donate, Carli says you must be between the age of 16 and 75, weigh at least 50kg, be in good general health and live a safe sexual lifestyle.
She explains that donating is a quick process that should not take more than 30 minutes.
With that half an hour of your time you get to save three people’s lives.Marike Carli, Public Relations Manager - WCBS
Visit the WCBS website to find your closest blood donation clinic.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_165284002_world-hemophilia-day-concept-with-red-blood-drop-simbol-and-hands-on-blue-background.html?vti=npmn4nnhnsktbfhz4j-1-33
