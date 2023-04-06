7 April is World Health Day
Clarence Ford speaks with Dr Pretty Mubaiwa, director of corporate affairs and gender lead at the Africa Resource Centre.
-
Mubaiwa says that the health of our planet is a key part of health for all
-
Pollution around the world has an adverse impact on our health
This year’s theme, "health for all", covers a range of topics and themes from ensuring universal health and environmental health.
We can really see that the people who have been thinking about this theme have really taken a long time to really think about the different aspects of our health.Dr Pretty Mubaiwa, Director of Corporate Affairs and Gender Lead - Africa Resource Centre
According to Mubaiwa the theme of health for all looks at not only ensuring everyone has access to medicine and healthcare but also the health of our planet.
She says that our bodily health is linked to our planet’s health and not taking care of our environment has an adverse effect on our well-being.
You find that we are experiencing so many diverse problems with the environment, with pollution, lack of clean and safe drinking water, even the air we breath is not as clean as it can be.Dr Pretty Mubaiwa, Director of Corporate Affairs and Gender Lead - Africa Resource Centre
In addition to this she says that to achieve health for all they need to understand the economic barriers to healthcare that affect so many around the world.
She adds that another key issue that is often overlooked is the supply chain and how medication gets from the manufacturers to the recipients, especially if they do not stay near any clinics or healthcare facilities.
Mubaiwa says their goal is to approach health and healthcare from a holistic standpoint to tackle all the challenges that people face on a day to day basis.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/splitov27/splitov272111/splitov27211104489/178539608-stethoscope-and-paper-chain-family-on-blue-background-health-insurance-concept.jpg
