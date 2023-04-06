'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'





Motheo Khoaripe talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.

- Is it acceptable for a credit provider to message you with a payment request which states only the minimum amount payable?

- A consumer says the wording in such an SMS from Woolworths seems designed to be misleading

- Paying only this minimum amount would lead to incurring interest on the outstanding balance

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler followed up on this after a complaint about Woolworths following this practice with store cards.

Woolies client Celia explained why she feels communicating only the minimum amount due amounts to a deliberate lack of transparency.

In terms of credit regulations, is it legal for Woolworths to SMS a customer with "There is a small amount of Rxx to pay on your Woollies Store Card by xx date", when that 'small amount' is only the minimum amount owing, and the total amount owed is a lot more but is not mentioned at all in the SMS? Celia, Woolworths customer

The wording seems designed to mislead the customer into paying only the minimum amount and therefore incurring interest on the balance – all to Woolworths’ gain. Celia, Woolworths customer

Is transparency not a requirement in terms of credit law? asks Celia.

She notes that the National Credit Act (NCA) says it's a consumer right “to understand all fees, costs, interest rates, the total instalment and any other details”.

Following up, Knowler reports it appears that this practice does NOT conform with the NCA, because SMS communication does fall under communication in the Act.

The opening balance shown in each successive statement of account must be the same as the closing balance shown in the immediately preceding statement of account. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

The SMS is a reminder of the minimum contractual payment due on the account, Woolworths stated in its response, and the SMS does not constitute the formal statement of account.

The minimum instalment required is calculated at 3% of the outstanding balance. The monthly statement is sent separately to the customer and provides all relevant information, including the balance outstanding on the account. Woolworths

Knowler feels it would be best practice in any communication about what someone owes on their account to specify the minimum that can be paid, but also what the outstanding amount is.

As consumers we also tend to respond more readily to an SMS than to emails that may be piling up in our inbox.

"Now why send the SMS in the first place worded like that, then?"

“Now why send the SMS in the first place worded like that, then?"

“Rather just remind the customer the statement is on its way with full amount owing and minimum amount payable?"

Knowler's advice if you get one of these SMSs from any credit provider is NOT to just go for the minimum payment, especially if you want to improve your credit score.

