'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'
Motheo Khoaripe talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.
- Is it acceptable for a credit provider to message you with a payment request which states only the minimum amount payable?
- A consumer says the wording in such an SMS from Woolworths seems designed to be misleading
- Paying only this minimum amount would lead to incurring interest on the outstanding balance
Is it acceptable for a credit provider to message you with a payment request which states only the minimum amount payable, not the total amount to pay?
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler followed up on this after a complaint about Woolworths following this practice with store cards.
Woolies client Celia explained why she feels communicating only the minimum amount due amounts to a deliberate lack of transparency.
In terms of credit regulations, is it legal for Woolworths to SMS a customer with "There is a small amount of Rxx to pay on your Woollies Store Card by xx date", when that 'small amount' is only the minimum amount owing, and the total amount owed is a lot more but is not mentioned at all in the SMS?Celia, Woolworths customer
The wording seems designed to mislead the customer into paying only the minimum amount and therefore incurring interest on the balance – all to Woolworths’ gain.Celia, Woolworths customer
Is transparency not a requirement in terms of credit law? asks Celia.
She notes that the National Credit Act (NCA) says it's a consumer right “to understand all fees, costs, interest rates, the total instalment and any other details”.
Following up, Knowler reports it appears that this practice does NOT conform with the NCA, because SMS communication does fall under communication in the Act.
The opening balance shown in each successive statement of account must be the same as the closing balance shown in the immediately preceding statement of account.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
The SMS is a reminder of the minimum contractual payment due on the account, Woolworths stated in its response, and the SMS does not constitute the formal statement of account.
The minimum instalment required is calculated at 3% of the outstanding balance. The monthly statement is sent separately to the customer and provides all relevant information, including the balance outstanding on the account.Woolworths
Knowler feels it would be best practice in any communication about what someone owes on their account to specify the minimum that can be paid, but also what the outstanding amount is.
As consumers we also tend to respond more readily to an SMS than to emails that may be piling up in our inbox.
Here's a respected debt counsellor's response to this case"
“Now why send the SMS in the first place worded like that, then?"
“Rather just remind the customer the statement is on its way with full amount owing and minimum amount payable?"
Knowler's advice if you get one of these SMSs from any credit provider is NOT to just go for the minimum payment, especially if you want to improve your credit score.
For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article (skip to 4:54)
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/pheelingsmedia/pheelingsmedia2004/pheelingsmedia200400086/144653562-close-up-of-woman-hands-using-laptop-checking-smart-phone-at-night-at-home.jpg
More from Business
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms
A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.Read More
Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his insights and plans after completing a tour of Eskom's power stations.Read More
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?
When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.Read More
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock
The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators.Read More
State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis
Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and Solidarity.Read More
Sudden indefinite closure of SA's biggest Deeds Office: 'It's a disgrace'
After to-ing and fro-ing about arrangements for a planned move, the Pretoria Deeds Office made a shock announcement of an "indefinite closure" says Strauss Scher Attorneys' Julian Scher.Read More
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclosing irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure.Read More
Investec merging UK wealth unit with Rathbones Group in R19bn deal
The Investec Group has announced the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and the Rathbones Group.Read More
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch
Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its 2022 report.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms
A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.Read More
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills?
ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects.Read More
Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives?
Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving.Read More
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider
From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list.Read More
7 April is World Health Day
Friday marks World Health Day, a day to address the key health issues around the world.Read More
Be a lifesaver and donate blood
With the Easter weekend upon us, the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) is appealing to all eligible donors to donate blood.Read More
'We have seen our dreams happen, they went beyond what we expected' - Zwai Bala
Get to know the singer, songwriter and businessman Zwai Bala who was hanging out with Africa Melane in studio.Read More
Jeep Avenger named ‘Electric Car of the Year’ by Top Gear
This is just the latest award of many for Jeep's small SUVRead More
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?
When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.Read More
More from Opinion
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?
When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.Read More
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience'
Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic.Read More
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers)
Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis into breakthrough'.Read More
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be subject to cold calls about insurance.Read More
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA
'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brendan Seery on The Money Show.Read More
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind
‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year.Read More
The Age of AI: Three leading thinkers explore how tech is changing our future
The good, the bad and the ugly of artificial intelligence: Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is one of the three authors of 'The Age of AI: And Our Human Future'.Read More
Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account
If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account?Read More
[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman
Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable?Read More