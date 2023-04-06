Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Frank Kilbourn, chairperson of Strauss & Co, on The Money Show.
- There is a huge and growing demand for work by South African modernist artists
- Irma Stern's "Children Reading the Koran" recently sold for R22.3 million, setting a new African auction record
An Irma Stern painting has set a new African auction record.
Her work "Children Reading the Koran" sold for R22.3 million during Strauss & Co's last virtual auction.
The previous record also belongs to Stern - "Two Arabs" went for R21.2 million in 2011.
Both paintings are linked to her 1939 trip to Zanzibar.
The internationally renowned artist died in 1966 at the age of 71.
Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) asks the chairperson of Strauss & Co, Frank Kilbourn, about the huge interest in "Children Reading the Koran".
It is an amazing picture, the only one of its kind that I've seen where she depicted children learning the Koran... and having access to that and painting it.Frank Kilbourn, Chairperson - Strauss & Co
Her visit to Zanzibar is generally recognised as one of the most important periods in her artistic life, so it was from a very good period. It's a very evocative painting... in fantastic condition, so I really think it merited the attention that it got.Frank Kilbourn, Chairperson - Strauss & Co
There was a four-way bidding process.... and then in the end it normally comes down to a duel between two interested parties... but there was very strong bidding almost 80% of the way from people locally and internationally.Frank Kilbourn, Chairperson - Strauss & Co
As far as they could determine, the painting has had two previous owners Kilbourn says.
It was exhibited decades ago as part of the Rembrandt Exhibition at the time at the Rand Easter Show, and then disappeared from public view, he adds.
Kilbourn notes that South African contemporary artists are doing extremely well worldwide, with interest now also growing in the work that was produced in the preceding 100 years.
A person such as William Kentridge is one of the top artists in the world now... and people are beginning to ask what happened in the previous 100 years... I think there's a natural curiousity from some of the newer buyers...Frank Kilbourn, Chairperson - Strauss & Co
Through the online auctions we've seen a younger age group of buyers coming into the market, and also more and more people bidding internationally.Frank Kilbourn, Chairperson - Strauss & Co
Scroll up to listen to the interview with the Strauss & Co chairperson
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=587095283449082&set=pcb.587095420115735
More from Business
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'
Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolworths customer.Read More
Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his insights and plans after completing a tour of Eskom's power stations.Read More
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?
When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.Read More
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock
The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators.Read More
State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis
Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and Solidarity.Read More
Sudden indefinite closure of SA's biggest Deeds Office: 'It's a disgrace'
After to-ing and fro-ing about arrangements for a planned move, the Pretoria Deeds Office made a shock announcement of an "indefinite closure" says Strauss Scher Attorneys' Julian Scher.Read More
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclosing irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure.Read More
Investec merging UK wealth unit with Rathbones Group in R19bn deal
The Investec Group has announced the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and the Rathbones Group.Read More
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch
Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its 2022 report.Read More
More from Local
Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his insights and plans after completing a tour of Eskom's power stations.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - Mother of Thabo Bester
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?
A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria.Read More
Western Cape tourism recovering well following COVID-19 – Wenger
The Finance MEC urged South Africans within and outside of the province to safely enjoy the Cape’s hospitality this Easter long weekend.Read More
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'.Read More
A tra-rific day for Trafalgar High School as they're declared a heritage site!
Trafalgar High School, the oldest state high school for people of colour in the country has received the recognition it deserves.Read More
SAPS to investigate leak of Krugersdorp gang rape victims’ personal details
The Information Regulator found that police violated the Protection of Personal Information Act when it distributed the names, identity numbers, and addresses of the victims of the October 2022 gang rape.Read More
Thabo Bester's mother sheds light on his upbringing, family dynamics
Maria Mabaso, the mother of convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, has revealed crucial details into the early life of the man dubbed the 'Facebook rapist'.Read More
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock
The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'
Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolworths customer.Read More
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills?
ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects.Read More
Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives?
Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving.Read More
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider
From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list.Read More
7 April is World Health Day
Friday marks World Health Day, a day to address the key health issues around the world.Read More
Be a lifesaver and donate blood
With the Easter weekend upon us, the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) is appealing to all eligible donors to donate blood.Read More
'We have seen our dreams happen, they went beyond what we expected' - Zwai Bala
Get to know the singer, songwriter and businessman Zwai Bala who was hanging out with Africa Melane in studio.Read More
Jeep Avenger named ‘Electric Car of the Year’ by Top Gear
This is just the latest award of many for Jeep's small SUVRead More
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?
When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.Read More