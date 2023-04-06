Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms





Motheo Khoaripe talks to Frank Kilbourn, chairperson of Strauss & Co, on The Money Show.

- There is a huge and growing demand for work by South African modernist artists

- Irma Stern's "Children Reading the Koran" recently sold for R22.3 million, setting a new African auction record

An Irma Stern painting has set a new African auction record.

Her work "Children Reading the Koran" sold for R22.3 million during Strauss & Co's last virtual auction.

Irma Stern's 'Children Reading the Koran' sold for R22.3 million on a Strauss & Co live virtual Auction on 28 March 2023, a new record for the African continent. Image: Strauss & Co on Facebook

The previous record also belongs to Stern - "Two Arabs" went for R21.2 million in 2011.

Both paintings are linked to her 1939 trip to Zanzibar.

The internationally renowned artist died in 1966 at the age of 71.

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) asks the chairperson of Strauss & Co, Frank Kilbourn, about the huge interest in "Children Reading the Koran".

It is an amazing picture, the only one of its kind that I've seen where she depicted children learning the Koran... and having access to that and painting it. Frank Kilbourn, Chairperson - Strauss & Co

Her visit to Zanzibar is generally recognised as one of the most important periods in her artistic life, so it was from a very good period. It's a very evocative painting... in fantastic condition, so I really think it merited the attention that it got. Frank Kilbourn, Chairperson - Strauss & Co

There was a four-way bidding process.... and then in the end it normally comes down to a duel between two interested parties... but there was very strong bidding almost 80% of the way from people locally and internationally. Frank Kilbourn, Chairperson - Strauss & Co

As far as they could determine, the painting has had two previous owners Kilbourn says.

It was exhibited decades ago as part of the Rembrandt Exhibition at the time at the Rand Easter Show, and then disappeared from public view, he adds.

Kilbourn notes that South African contemporary artists are doing extremely well worldwide, with interest now also growing in the work that was produced in the preceding 100 years.

A person such as William Kentridge is one of the top artists in the world now... and people are beginning to ask what happened in the previous 100 years... I think there's a natural curiousity from some of the newer buyers... Frank Kilbourn, Chairperson - Strauss & Co

Through the online auctions we've seen a younger age group of buyers coming into the market, and also more and more people bidding internationally. Frank Kilbourn, Chairperson - Strauss & Co

