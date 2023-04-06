Spend #AnHour with SA actor Neels van Jaarsveld on CapeTalk this Sunday





South African actor, director and producer Neels van Jaarsveld is taking over our playlist this Sunday for another edition of #AnHourWith.

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits and share fond musical memories.

Van Jaarsveld best known for his role as Dr Gideon Basson in kykNET’s soap opera, Binnelanders, as well as the role of Gert in the KykNET drama, Die Sonversamelaar.

Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for some of his favourite tracks from Mango Groove, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and Johnny Clegg.

So get ready for the perfect blend of nostalgia this Sunday at 10am

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App| www.capetalk.co.za