Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills?

Sparks says that ChatGPT is impacting how critically students read the work

He says this issue really stems from how easy the internet has made it to access information

Sparks wrote a recent article which suggests that the real problem with ChatGPT is that it is impacting the skill of being able to read critically.

He says that ChatGPT is not the first piece of technology to highlight this problem, but is rather the straw that broke the camel’s back.

I think it is, in quite a basic way, about the internet and how easy it has become for us to access information. Stephen Sparks, Lecturer in the Department of Historical Studies - University of Johannesburg

He adds that before this technology emerged there were already technologies designed to conceal the fact that someone copied and pasted information from the internet.

However, he says that ChatGPT is less obvious and more sophisticated when students try to use it, than the older methods which were almost comically obvious.

Sparks says he has employed an old fashioned strategy to try an avoid this plagiarism method by going back to pen and paper and exam-like conditions.

When the students walk into the room I give them a double sided blank piece of paper with a question on it, which they have not seen beforehand… and in the first 20 minutes of the class they have to respond to the question based on the reading they have done. Stephen Sparks, Lecturer in the Department of Historical Studies - University of Johannesburg

After the students have answered the question they have a class discussion and Sparks says that he has never had discussions as good as the ones he has had after employing this strategy.

He says the core of this idea was to try and ensure that the students were reading their prescribed texts and reading properly.

He adds that if the students read critically, their writing would improve as a result.

