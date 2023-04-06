Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South Africa... 6 April 2023 9:11 PM
Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his insights and plans after completing a tour of Eskom's power stations. 6 April 2023 7:21 PM
The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - Mother of Thabo Bester All the news you need to know. 6 April 2023 1:52 PM
View all Local
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long? Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'. 6 April 2023 10:40 AM
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed. 6 April 2023 10:00 AM
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
View all Politics
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by... 5 April 2023 8:14 PM
View all Business
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills? ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects. 6 April 2023 5:15 PM
Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives? Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving. 6 April 2023 4:04 PM
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list. 6 April 2023 3:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years Golden Lions Rugby Union President Neville Jardine says the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years, but he b... 6 April 2023 8:05 PM
'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds' Lampard was on Thursday appointed interim manager of Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter. 6 April 2023 7:51 PM
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy? A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria. 6 April 2023 1:11 PM
View all Sport
Spend #AnHourWith SA actor Neels van Jaarsveld on CapeTalk this Sunday Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over to a special guest for just one hour, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits. 6 April 2023 4:11 PM
John Travolta's iconic Saturday Night Fever suit to be auctioned [LISTEN] Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, specifically the auction item that's expected to fetch about $200.00... 4 April 2023 2:03 PM
April is ANOTHER busy month on Cape Town's events calendar From ultra-marathons to a performing arts festival and a comic book and cosplay convention, event goers in the Mother City will be... 3 April 2023 4:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window. 6 April 2023 11:55 AM
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years

6 April 2023 8:05 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
The Golden Lions Rugby Union
Emirates Airline Park
Neville Jardine

Golden Lions Rugby Union President Neville Jardine says the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years, but he believes they're now back on track.

Golden Lions Rugby Union president, Neville Jardine says the union has come a long way since COVID and that they are continuing to promote from within in the union.

Speaking on #MSW, Jardine said that the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years but they are back on track in some key areas.

Our township based clubs are struggling, and the fallout from covid to go along with the socioeconomic challenges in the country as a whole are some of the major challenges we have faced in the last few years. We kept going through COVID though and all our club teams and university teams are back in a big way. Our women’s league continues to grow and the Lions women’s team is doing really well.

Neville Jardine, President - Golden Lions Rugby Union
Neville Jardine, Golden Lions Rugby Union President
Neville Jardine, Golden Lions Rugby Union President

Neville added that they are trying to resolve some of the issues around Emirates Airline Park, but says the venue will remain the home of the Lions rugby.

We will continue to be based there and we will have to engage with the city to make it more family friendly and accessible. We don’t want people to be negative about the stadium because it is the home of the Springboks and one of the most iconic stadiums in the country.

Neville Jardine, President - Golden Lions Rugby Union
neville-cover-jpg

Watch below for the full interview with Neville Jardine:


This article first appeared on 947 : Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years




6 April 2023 8:05 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
The Golden Lions Rugby Union
Emirates Airline Park
Neville Jardine

More from Sport

Frank Lampard, Chelsea manager. Picture: 123rf

'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds'

6 April 2023 7:51 PM

Lampard was on Thursday appointed interim manager of Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby Tackle. Picture: 123rf

[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?

6 April 2023 1:11 PM

A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Ernst van Dyk's success turned wheelchair racing into a mainstream sport

6 April 2023 11:49 AM

Ernst van Dyk is a South African wheelchair racing legend who's represented the country at 8 Paralympic games, bringing home 8 medals in the process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Bafana Bafana celebrating their Afcon qualification on 28 March 2023 from Bafana video posted by EWN

Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?

5 April 2023 10:31 PM

When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @_Marumogallants/Twitter

SAFA trying to get Marumo Gallants staff released from Libyan hotel 'hostage'

5 April 2023 7:54 PM

Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya in March, but two of the club's staff members are still in the country pending money owed to the hotel owner by Gallants chairman Abram Sello.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'League title win has not sunk in yet' - Rulani Mokwena, Sundowns coach

5 April 2023 7:39 PM

Masandawana were crowned champions for the 6th time in a row and the 13th overall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former South Africa coach Ian McIntosh takes part in a ceremony, 5 September 2007 at the Bordeaux Wine Centre, as part of the opening rugby union World Cup 2007 in France. Picture: NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP

Former Springboks & Sharks coach Ian McIntosh passes away

5 April 2023 9:41 AM

McIntosh passed away at an Umhlanga hospital after suffering from cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former TTM coach Johnny Ferreira denies spitting at player during 'prank'

4 April 2023 8:13 PM

Ferreira allegedly spat at one of his players, and was put on immediate suspension before being dismissed by the club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I want to make my own way as a coach' - Kaitlin Hunt

4 April 2023 7:56 PM

Hunt is looking to follow in her father, Gavin's footsteps and has started that journey with an entry level D coaching license.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann. Picture: Twitter/@RBLeipzig_EN

'Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea', says broadcaster Gerry Cox

3 April 2023 7:16 PM

Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday after just seven months in charge at Stamford Bridge while Nagelsmann was let go at Bayern Munich last month despite winning the Bundesliga in his first season at the club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?

Local Politics

Be a lifesaver and donate blood

Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?

Local Sport

EWN Highlights

Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years

6 April 2023 10:05 PM

'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds'

6 April 2023 9:51 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Wesabela impilo yakhe unina kaThabo Bester

6 April 2023 9:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA