Do you have serious wanderlust? Here's the latest travel trends





Copyright: dedivan1923/123rf

Most of us have a sense of wanderlust - to escape the confines of day to day and explore the world around us.

But travelling comes at a price.

In a post-pandemic world, travelling has become a luxury.

And depending on what's on your bucket list – that price can get pretty hefty.

Luckily, for many different reasons – some destinations are easier to visit than others.

Travel trends show that local travel has become popular, because of the high cost of air travel and the rate of currency exchange.

Zain Johnson chatted to Paula Martini from CoTravel on the best international and local travel options for South Africans.

Travelling by air has become a challenging thing because of the numner of airlines no longer operating. If you look at the effects of SA Airways having lost another international routes, it's affected travel greatly. So a lot of people are travelling locally. Paula Martini, CoTravel owner

Capetonians are so lucky because there's so much diversity around them. You have George, Knysna and in Cape Town, there's two different sides of the mountain. Paula Martini, CoTravel owner

On the international front, Turkey and Egypt are two hot destinations for travelers this year.

Some countries abroad don’t require South Africans to apply for a Visa – this is already a direct saving and also less effort when it comes to planning.

The nice thing about Turkey is that you get a free online visa which is quick and easy. It takes about 15 minutes to process. Dubai and Australia also does an e-visa. People think Australia is a difficult to get, but it's not. No visa is difficult to get if all your documentation is correct. It's a matter of knowing how to navigate the website. Paula Martini, CoTravel owner

One of the most expensive visa destinations at the moment is the UK and it takes about four to six weeks. The worst part is going to the visa processing centre. Paula Martini, CoTravel owner

When it comes to the money side of travel, Martini cautions against paying a deposit and paying off your package.

Instead, it's best to pay your full cost up front, even if it means swiping your credit card.

You can do a package and pay later with the likes of Mauritius and Maldives. But because of volatility with airlines, if you don't pay for your air-ticket in full in the beginning, you're going to lose it. Paula Martini, CoTravel owner

Scroll up for the interview.