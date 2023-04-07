Ready to bow out? Make sure you're financially ready.
For years you'd planned your retirement.
Buying a quaint little holiday house at the sea, an annual overseas holiday and taking up all the hobbies you'd had on your goals list.
But then 65 hits and the idyllic life you'd envisioned for yourself is far different.
The secure retirement plan you thought you had is anything but.
And reality sets in.
What does the perfect retirement plan entail?
Jane Duncan was in conversation with resident financial expert, Paul Roloefse.
We've been brought up with the idea that you retire at 65 and then you live happily ever after. And that's the furthest from the truth. Most people at 65 don't have enough money to retire. Because of that, we haven't moved the goalposts at all...65 is D-day and it's outdated. Most pension funds make you leave your fund at that age.Paul Roloefse, resident financial expert
The reality is that most people above 60 years of age will now need to work longer.
But that can only depend on the state of you health.
We have this idea that we're all going to clock off at 65. But if we're going to go for another 20-30 years, how will you earn enough income if you're not healthy enough?Paul Roloefse, resident financial expert
If you're going to find another occupation that brings in an extra income, you're going to need your health in check. The big encouragement is to not give in at 65...there's a lot of opportunity to still maintain your health.Paul Roloefse, resident financial expert
How do you know whether you're financially independent?
Roloefse says you'll need to calculate the fruits of your investments.
If you've saved up enough and the interest in the bank can cover the monthly cost of living, you've reached the form of financial independence. The yields of all your investments can actually give you enough to maintain a lifestyle going forward. The one enemy is inflation because you have to anticipate what inflation is and how long you're going to live. It's a hard one to really pin.Paul Roloefse, resident financial expert
Scroll up for the interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Ready to bow out? Make sure you're financially ready.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63736780_retirement-planning-a-finance-money-calculator-notes-calculator-top-view-work.html
More from Local
How to navigate the pressure to keep up with Easter traditions
Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane interrogates the pressure that comes with the need to stick with family rituals and traditions even when the situation doesn’t allow this Easter.Read More
Be the change on our roads, warns MEC ahead of Easter traffic exodus
Zain Johnson is in conversation with Minister of Mobility in the Western Cape, Ricardo Mackenzie.Read More
Do you have serious wanderlust? Here's the latest travel trends
Zain Johnson is in discussion with Paula Martini from CoTravel discussing both international and local travel options for South Africans.Read More
What to do in Cape Town over the Easter weekend
Zain Johnson is in conversation with Robyn Simpson, editor of Cape Town Etc. They’re unpacking some great ideas for a fun-filled long weekend.Read More
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal
The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition.Read More
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms
A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.Read More
Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his insights and plans after completing a tour of Eskom's power stations.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - Mother of Thabo Bester
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?
A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria.Read More