What to do in Cape Town over the Easter weekend





The V&A Waterfront marina in Cape Town. Picture: www.123rf.com

Today marks the beginning of a long weekend in Cape Town, with the added bonus of it also being a school and public holiday.

This presents a great opportunity to take advantage of the break and explore the many exciting and diverse attractions that the city has to offer.

Whether you are looking for outdoor adventures, cultural experiences, or simply want to unwind and relax, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Zain Johnson chats to Robyn Simpson, editor of the popular online publication Cape Town Etc for some ideas.

Hiking is a good outdoor activity...it's autumn so it's the perfect season for it. My favourite is Kasteelspoort along Table Mountain. It is a lung-buster but the views at the top are next level. It's all fynbos and fog up there and you'll feel like you're in Avatar. If you want something more chilled, there's also Pipetrack, a gradual walk and offers insane sunset views. It's a nice one to do with the family or your pets. Then there's also Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, it's the ultimate walk in the park. Robyn Simpson, editor of Cape Town Etc.

If you're wanting something a bit more relaxed and social, catch an outdoor movie at the Galileo open air cinema. This Sunday, they're screening the Rise of the Guardians at Newlands Cricket Stadium.

The VnA Waterfront is hosting amazing race on Saturday and Sunday, which is free to the public.

Close by is the Two Oceans Aquarium, which is hosting an easter egg hunt. The winner will get an annual membership for two people.

But if you're a arts, history and culture aficionado, Cape Town has lots on offer.

The Zeitz Mocaa is unmissable as you get to see some of the world's most celebrated artists and up and coming artists. There are also plenty of walking tours you can embark on and visit places like Bo Kaap, Woodstock and District Six. It's a really nice time to do it as it's Ramadan. Robyn Simpson, editor of Cape Town Etc.

You also can't go wrong with a Franschhoek wine tram tour but make sure your organise a sober driver for your lift time. Lastly, there's the Red Bus Tour. There's no better way to see the city. Robyn Simpson, editor of Cape Town Etc.

For more information on Cape Town events, visit https://www.capetownetc.com/.

