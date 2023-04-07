Be the change on our roads, warns MEC ahead of Easter traffic exodus
Last night I was at the Huguenot tunnel with SAPS, law enforcement and traffic. I also joined a second roadblock in Paarl in the Drakenstein to work with their officials to coordinate traffic. It's about working together to reduce deaths on our road during this very busy period.Ricardo Mackenzie, Minister of Mobility in the Western Cape
The Western Cape government's 'Be the Change' campaign encourages personal responsibility for road safety.
It's a conscious decision not to drive while using your mobile phone and not getting behind the wheel if you've consumed alcohol.
It also means adapting to changing situations on the road.
I plead to the taxi industry for drivers not to stop next to the road. There are garages and other stops, so do not stop on the road. Then you cannot make a u-turn on a highway...it's unacceptable. There's no government in the world that can do that for you...it's personal responsibility...you must be the change.Ricardo Mackenzie, Minister of Mobility in the Western Cape
Taking to the long road can be exhausting. But if you rest after 200km, or two hours, you drastically reduce fatigue.
Ensuring all passengers are buckled up will massively reduce chances of serious injury if an accident strikes.
Mackenzie warned that if drivers do not change their behaviour, the province will not reduce road carnage.
Over the long Easter weekend, the Western Cape is once again focusing on visible policing.
In December, the province reduced road deaths by over 34% due to roadblocks and the checking of mobile infringements.Ricardo Mackenzie, Minister of Mobility in the Western Cape
Scroll up for the interview.
