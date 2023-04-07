Streaming issues? Report here
How to navigate the pressure to keep up with Easter traditions

7 April 2023 12:05 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
family rituals
holidays
traditions

Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane interrogates the pressure that comes with the need to stick with family rituals and traditions even when the situation doesn’t allow this Easter.
Easter egg painting. Photo: Unsplash/Chris Hardy
Easter egg painting. Photo: Unsplash/Chris Hardy

Do you feel a sense of pressure to stick with family rituals and traditions even when the situation doesn’t allow?

That's an all too familiar feeling, which can impact on your overall wellness.

But what purpose do these traditions serve? And when do they become a burden rather than an honouring?

Resident clinical psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane delves deeper into this topic.

I asked someone about why they eat fish on Good Friday and she didn't know. They're doing it because that's what's been done and they didn't bother to ask why. It's just become a ritualistic thing.

Dr Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist

People uphold certain traditions and rituals because it gives them a sense of identity and inclusion.

It confers a sense of distinction individually and as a group.

It also creates a sense of belonging.

The question is at what cost? People do these things to reinforce that positive value and symbolism attached to it. But when does it become a problem?

Dr Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist

In the case of one client, she was not well and had not recovered. She told me she was desperate for leave. Here's a window of opportunity to take leave, but yet she's preoccupying herself with baking and cooking. So when does it serve and when does it become a noose around your neck?

Dr Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist

Do the rituals serve us? Do the rituals serve me? Or am I a slave to the rituals?

Dr Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist

Scroll up for the full conversation.


This article first appeared on 702 : How to navigate the pressure to keep up with Easter traditions




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
