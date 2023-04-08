Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Homeless shelters offering more bedspace this winter urged to apply for City aid The City of Cape Town has extended the deadline for qualifying shelters to apply for aid to sustain their operations through winte... 8 April 2023 1:42 PM
Four men take on 36 day-walk for Red Cross Childrens Hospital Franklin Peceur and Malcolm Johnson will be part of a team of four who will be embarking on a 36-day journey from Richards Bay to... 8 April 2023 11:53 AM
Government must account for failed Gupta extradition, says DA The Democratic Alliance said there were now questions over whether the State had ever been serious about the Gupta extradition. 8 April 2023 10:40 AM
View all Local
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long? Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'. 6 April 2023 10:40 AM
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed. 6 April 2023 10:00 AM
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
View all Politics
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition. 6 April 2023 10:12 PM
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South Africa... 6 April 2023 9:11 PM
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Doggy best friends go viral with long-distance FaceTime catchup Squeaks and howls of joy and disbelief - the footage of separated best friends Rollo and Sadie connecting via video call has racke... 8 April 2023 11:32 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend Zain Johnson shares his top three picks of things to do in and around the Mother City. 8 April 2023 8:13 AM
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills? ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects. 6 April 2023 5:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years Golden Lions Rugby Union President Neville Jardine says the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years, but he b... 6 April 2023 8:05 PM
'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds' Lampard was on Thursday appointed interim manager of Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter. 6 April 2023 7:51 PM
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy? A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria. 6 April 2023 1:11 PM
View all Sport
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap. 8 April 2023 9:10 AM
Spend #AnHourWith SA actor Neels van Jaarsveld on CapeTalk this Sunday Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over to a special guest for just one hour, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits. 6 April 2023 4:11 PM
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list. 6 April 2023 3:14 PM
View all Entertainment
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window. 6 April 2023 11:55 AM
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend

8 April 2023 8:13 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Easter weekend
Events
Cape Town Markets

Zain Johnson shares his top three picks of things to do in and around the Mother City.

-Easter market with 70 traders in Bothasig

-Easter Jam hosted by the Good Hope Christian Centre

-Mango Groove Charity Concert in Hermanus

pixabay.com
pixabay.com

With the Easter long weekend in full swing, parents are scratching their heads for ways to keep their kids entertained.

Take away the screen time by getting them outdoors or to a local event in your community.

This weekend, several community markets are taking place.

For a fun day out with the family, why not head to the Easter market at Wolraad Woltemade Primary School in Bothasig on Saturday 8 April from 10am to 3pm.

The market will host more than 70 local traders.

We've got food, clothing, toys, boardgames, jewellery and pet toys. Today there's paintball for the kids...there's something for everybody.

Nicola Ralph, organiser

We work mostly with schools and churches and we encourage them to get the community involved. We want vendors who make something at home and need a place to sell that.

Nicola Ralph, organiser

The Good Hope Christian Centre is hosting an Easter Jam with crafts, train rides, food stalls and Easter egg hunts.

The event takes place on Saturday 8 April from 10am to 1pm at GHCC Ottery, GHCC Bellville and GHCC Strandfontein.

It's a children's event but we've opened it up to the whole family. We just want to celebrate the season we're in and we want to celebrate with families. There's also an easter hunt.

Sonja Hendricks, children’s pastor

On Sunday, a live stage production will take place at the Ottery campus on the corner of Plantation road and Panton Road at 7.30pm.

Sonja Hendricks, children’s pastor

If you're close to the beautiful seaside village of Hermanus, pack a picnic basket and a blanket and head to Curro in Hermanus for an evening with the iconic Mango Groove.

The event is a charity concert and will take place on Saturday 8 April at 5pm.

Lead singer Claire Johnston and her band will have you on your feet with their unique Afro-pop sound.

All proceeds are in aid of Yomelelani ECDC in Zwelihle, the local township of Hermanus.

Yomelelani provides a crèche and pre-school, recently extended, for the township’s young children.

To book tickets, visit webtickets.co.za

Scroll up to listen to the interviews.




8 April 2023 8:13 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Easter weekend
Events
Cape Town Markets

More from Local

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis visiting a shelter for the homeless @CityofCT

Homeless shelters offering more bedspace this winter urged to apply for City aid

8 April 2023 1:42 PM

The City of Cape Town has extended the deadline for qualifying shelters to apply for aid to sustain their operations through winter. They now have until 14 April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital emergency centre. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News.

Four men take on 36 day-walk for Red Cross Childrens Hospital

8 April 2023 11:53 AM

Franklin Peceur and Malcolm Johnson will be part of a team of four who will be embarking on a 36-day journey from Richards Bay to Cape Town. The marathon is to raise funds for the Red Cross children's hospital. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Ajay and Atul Gupta. Pictures: YouTube

Government must account for failed Gupta extradition, says DA

8 April 2023 10:40 AM

The Democratic Alliance said there were now questions over whether the State had ever been serious about the Gupta extradition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© iweta0077/123rf.com

Are anti-bacterial soaps as effective as they promise?

8 April 2023 10:22 AM

Healthcare practitioner Dr Robert Weiss talks about whether anti-bacterial soaps are better than normal soaps as they promise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's songwriter and performer, David Kramer. Picture: CapeTalk.

David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award

8 April 2023 9:10 AM

David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Easter egg painting. Photo: Unsplash/Chris Hardy

How to navigate the pressure to keep up with Easter traditions

7 April 2023 12:05 PM

Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane interrogates the pressure that comes with the need to stick with family rituals and traditions even when the situation doesn’t allow this Easter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A Western Cape traffic official. Picture: WCGovSafelyHome/Twitter

Be the change on our roads, warns MEC ahead of Easter traffic exodus

7 April 2023 11:28 AM

Zain Johnson is in conversation with Minister of Mobility in the Western Cape, Ricardo Mackenzie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: dedivan1923/123rf

Do you have serious wanderlust? Here's the latest travel trends

7 April 2023 10:34 AM

Zain Johnson is in discussion with Paula Martini from CoTravel discussing both international and local travel options for South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The V&A Waterfront marina in Cape Town. Picture: www.123rf.com

What to do in Cape Town over the Easter weekend

7 April 2023 10:32 AM

Zain Johnson is in conversation with Robyn Simpson, editor of Cape Town Etc. They’re unpacking some great ideas for a fun-filled long weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© adiruch/123rf.com

Ready to bow out? Make sure you're financially ready.

7 April 2023 9:51 AM

Jane Duncan chats to resident financial expert Paul Roloefse about retirement options.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Screengrab of separated doggo best friends Rollo and Sadie facetiming @rolloandsadie

[WATCH] Doggy best friends go viral with long-distance FaceTime catchup

8 April 2023 11:32 AM

Squeaks and howls of joy and disbelief - the footage of separated best friends Rollo and Sadie connecting via video call has racked up over 22 million views on TikTok.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Irma Stern's 'Children Reading the Koran' sold for R22.3 million on a Strauss & Co live virtual Auction on 28 March 2023, a new record for the African continent. Image: Strauss & Co on Facebook

Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms

6 April 2023 9:11 PM

A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pheelingsmedia/123rf.com

'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'

6 April 2023 8:17 PM

Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolworths customer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fizkes/123rf

Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills?

6 April 2023 5:15 PM

ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© deagreez/123rf.com

Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives?

6 April 2023 4:04 PM

Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© glebstock/123rf.com

10 'move with the times' jobs to consider

6 April 2023 3:14 PM

From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @ splitov27/123rf.com

7 April is World Health Day

6 April 2023 2:56 PM

Friday marks World Health Day, a day to address the key health issues around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© denira82/123rf.com

Be a lifesaver and donate blood

6 April 2023 12:46 PM

With the Easter weekend upon us, the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) is appealing to all eligible donors to donate blood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Musician and co-founder of TKZee, Zwai Bala hanging out with Relebogile Mabotja on 702 Upside of Failure in June 2022. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

'We have seen our dreams happen, they went beyond what we expected' - Zwai Bala

6 April 2023 12:08 PM

Get to know the singer, songwriter and businessman Zwai Bala who was hanging out with Africa Melane in studio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jeep Avenger named ‘Electric Car of the Year’ by Top Gear

6 April 2023 10:37 AM

This is just the latest award of many for Jeep's small SUV

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Government must account for failed Gupta extradition, says DA

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend

Local Lifestyle

Be a lifesaver and donate blood

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Govt to brief SA on Thabo Bester breakthrough after arrest reports

8 April 2023 3:19 PM

Lamola defers questions about Dr Nandipha Magudumana being a person of interest

8 April 2023 2:46 PM

DA calls on Joe Phaahla to provide timelines responding to Rahima Moosa report

8 April 2023 2:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA