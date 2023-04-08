Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend
-Easter market with 70 traders in Bothasig
-Easter Jam hosted by the Good Hope Christian Centre
-Mango Groove Charity Concert in Hermanus
With the Easter long weekend in full swing, parents are scratching their heads for ways to keep their kids entertained.
Take away the screen time by getting them outdoors or to a local event in your community.
This weekend, several community markets are taking place.
For a fun day out with the family, why not head to the Easter market at Wolraad Woltemade Primary School in Bothasig on Saturday 8 April from 10am to 3pm.
The market will host more than 70 local traders.
We've got food, clothing, toys, boardgames, jewellery and pet toys. Today there's paintball for the kids...there's something for everybody.Nicola Ralph, organiser
We work mostly with schools and churches and we encourage them to get the community involved. We want vendors who make something at home and need a place to sell that.Nicola Ralph, organiser
The Good Hope Christian Centre is hosting an Easter Jam with crafts, train rides, food stalls and Easter egg hunts.
The event takes place on Saturday 8 April from 10am to 1pm at GHCC Ottery, GHCC Bellville and GHCC Strandfontein.
It's a children's event but we've opened it up to the whole family. We just want to celebrate the season we're in and we want to celebrate with families. There's also an easter hunt.Sonja Hendricks, children’s pastor
On Sunday, a live stage production will take place at the Ottery campus on the corner of Plantation road and Panton Road at 7.30pm.Sonja Hendricks, children’s pastor
If you're close to the beautiful seaside village of Hermanus, pack a picnic basket and a blanket and head to Curro in Hermanus for an evening with the iconic Mango Groove.
The event is a charity concert and will take place on Saturday 8 April at 5pm.
Lead singer Claire Johnston and her band will have you on your feet with their unique Afro-pop sound.
All proceeds are in aid of Yomelelani ECDC in Zwelihle, the local township of Hermanus.
Yomelelani provides a crèche and pre-school, recently extended, for the township’s young children.
To book tickets, visit webtickets.co.za
Scroll up to listen to the interviews.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/eggs-easter-easter-eggs-spring-3216879/
More from Local
Homeless shelters offering more bedspace this winter urged to apply for City aid
The City of Cape Town has extended the deadline for qualifying shelters to apply for aid to sustain their operations through winter. They now have until 14 April.Read More
Four men take on 36 day-walk for Red Cross Childrens Hospital
Franklin Peceur and Malcolm Johnson will be part of a team of four who will be embarking on a 36-day journey from Richards Bay to Cape Town. The marathon is to raise funds for the Red Cross children's hospital.Read More
Government must account for failed Gupta extradition, says DA
The Democratic Alliance said there were now questions over whether the State had ever been serious about the Gupta extradition.Read More
Are anti-bacterial soaps as effective as they promise?
Healthcare practitioner Dr Robert Weiss talks about whether anti-bacterial soaps are better than normal soaps as they promise.Read More
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award
David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap.Read More
How to navigate the pressure to keep up with Easter traditions
Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane interrogates the pressure that comes with the need to stick with family rituals and traditions even when the situation doesn’t allow this Easter.Read More
Be the change on our roads, warns MEC ahead of Easter traffic exodus
Zain Johnson is in conversation with Minister of Mobility in the Western Cape, Ricardo Mackenzie.Read More
Do you have serious wanderlust? Here's the latest travel trends
Zain Johnson is in discussion with Paula Martini from CoTravel discussing both international and local travel options for South Africans.Read More
What to do in Cape Town over the Easter weekend
Zain Johnson is in conversation with Robyn Simpson, editor of Cape Town Etc. They’re unpacking some great ideas for a fun-filled long weekend.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Doggy best friends go viral with long-distance FaceTime catchup
Squeaks and howls of joy and disbelief - the footage of separated best friends Rollo and Sadie connecting via video call has racked up over 22 million views on TikTok.Read More
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms
A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.Read More
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'
Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolworths customer.Read More
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills?
ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects.Read More
Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives?
Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving.Read More
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider
From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list.Read More
7 April is World Health Day
Friday marks World Health Day, a day to address the key health issues around the world.Read More
Be a lifesaver and donate blood
With the Easter weekend upon us, the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) is appealing to all eligible donors to donate blood.Read More
'We have seen our dreams happen, they went beyond what we expected' - Zwai Bala
Get to know the singer, songwriter and businessman Zwai Bala who was hanging out with Africa Melane in studio.Read More