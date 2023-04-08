Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend





-Easter market with 70 traders in Bothasig

-Easter Jam hosted by the Good Hope Christian Centre

-Mango Groove Charity Concert in Hermanus

pixabay.com

With the Easter long weekend in full swing, parents are scratching their heads for ways to keep their kids entertained.

Take away the screen time by getting them outdoors or to a local event in your community.

This weekend, several community markets are taking place.

For a fun day out with the family, why not head to the Easter market at Wolraad Woltemade Primary School in Bothasig on Saturday 8 April from 10am to 3pm.

The market will host more than 70 local traders.

We've got food, clothing, toys, boardgames, jewellery and pet toys. Today there's paintball for the kids...there's something for everybody. Nicola Ralph, organiser

We work mostly with schools and churches and we encourage them to get the community involved. We want vendors who make something at home and need a place to sell that. Nicola Ralph, organiser

The Good Hope Christian Centre is hosting an Easter Jam with crafts, train rides, food stalls and Easter egg hunts.

The event takes place on Saturday 8 April from 10am to 1pm at GHCC Ottery, GHCC Bellville and GHCC Strandfontein.

It's a children's event but we've opened it up to the whole family. We just want to celebrate the season we're in and we want to celebrate with families. There's also an easter hunt. Sonja Hendricks, children’s pastor

On Sunday, a live stage production will take place at the Ottery campus on the corner of Plantation road and Panton Road at 7.30pm. Sonja Hendricks, children’s pastor

If you're close to the beautiful seaside village of Hermanus, pack a picnic basket and a blanket and head to Curro in Hermanus for an evening with the iconic Mango Groove.

The event is a charity concert and will take place on Saturday 8 April at 5pm.

Lead singer Claire Johnston and her band will have you on your feet with their unique Afro-pop sound.

All proceeds are in aid of Yomelelani ECDC in Zwelihle, the local township of Hermanus.

Yomelelani provides a crèche and pre-school, recently extended, for the township’s young children.

To book tickets, visit webtickets.co.za

