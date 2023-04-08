David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award





South Africa's songwriter and performer, David Kramer. Picture: CapeTalk.

David Kramer, one of South Africa's most famous voices, has received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Fleur Du Cap for his contribution to the arts and entertainment industry.

Kramer is an internationally renowned singer, songwriter, guitarist, director and producer of some of several acclaimed South African theatre production.

Famous for his red veld-skoene and bicycle, Kramer rose to fame in the 80's with his unique Afrikaans folk sound.

He's also an avid researcher and archivist of South African music and stories, with a particular interest in old Afrikaans folk music.

He jointly received the award with Peter Cazalet, who was also recognized for his contribution to the arts.

To be recognized for everything you'd done over the years is a great honour. It's lovely to be seen. It's hard to find the words to express it. David Kramer, playwright, singer and songwriter

When Taliep [Petersen] and I worked together we'd always say we're doing hidden history. These are things people have forgotten about or the subjects have been distorted by the powers that be for their own ends. The little-known history I find very exciting. David Kramer, playwright, singer and songwriter

The celebrated musician has also received critical acclaim for his latest musical at the KKNK. Ver in die wêreld Kittie is a story about cultural appropriation.

It tells the story of Josef Marais and his wife Roda, who became famous in America as a folk-duo in the 1950’s.

The couple brought their 'unique' flavour to America by singing Afrikaans songs that Josef translated to English.

But a young South African woman named Kittie Jaftha believes these songs do not belong to the couple.

She believes Josef learnt those songs from her and Koos Heuningbek, who worked on his father’s farm.

The cast includes Dean Balie, Jenny Stead, André Terblanche, Rushney Ferguson and Dylan Roman.

You're dealing with different periods when the idea of taking old songs and using them for your own benefit were not questioned at all. People didn't think they were doing anything wrong. David Kramer, playwright, singer and songwriter

This crux of this story is about a book that Yosef Marais wrote and published in America about the stories he heard on the farm. I traced the book and I was shocked to see how racist the illustrations and language were. But what he did was take the old stories and he retold them in their own words. He didn't want these stories to be forgotten. But because Koos wasn't able to write a book, he did the writing and put his name to it. David Kramer, playwright, singer and songwriter

Scroll up for the full conversation.