Government must account for failed Gupta extradition, says DA
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the justice department and the National Prosecuting Authority must be held to account for failing to extradite Atul and Rajesh Gupta from the United Arab Emirates.
The brothers are wanted by South African authorities for allegedly looting state coffers and playing a role in State Capture.
It emerged this week that in February the United Arab Emirates rejected South Africa’s application to extradite the brothers who had been in custody in the country.
READ: Lamola blasts UAE for failing to inform SA of Gupta extradition decision The brothers were released following South Africa's unsuccessful extradition request and were reportedly spotted in Switzerland in March.
DA representative on Parliament’s Portfolio on Justice Glynnis Breytenbach expressed its dismay that the government had failed to bring the Guptas to account for their crimes.
READ: Extradition of the Gupta brothers 'could take several months' - Batohi
“The question now stands, whether there was ever serious intention to successfully extradite these perpetrators, bearing in mind the consequences [that] would have ensued for so many highly-placed African National Congress members. This is a massive failure on the part of both institutions and a serious blow to holding the perpetrators of state capture accountable.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Government must account for failed Gupta extradition, says DA
More from Local
Homeless shelters offering more bedspace this winter urged to apply for City aid
The City of Cape Town has extended the deadline for qualifying shelters to apply for aid to sustain their operations through winter. They now have until 14 April.Read More
Four men take on 36 day-walk for Red Cross Childrens Hospital
Franklin Peceur and Malcolm Johnson will be part of a team of four who will be embarking on a 36-day journey from Richards Bay to Cape Town. The marathon is to raise funds for the Red Cross children's hospital.Read More
Are anti-bacterial soaps as effective as they promise?
Healthcare practitioner Dr Robert Weiss talks about whether anti-bacterial soaps are better than normal soaps as they promise.Read More
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award
David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend
Zain Johnson shares his top three picks of things to do in and around the Mother City.Read More
How to navigate the pressure to keep up with Easter traditions
Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane interrogates the pressure that comes with the need to stick with family rituals and traditions even when the situation doesn’t allow this Easter.Read More
Be the change on our roads, warns MEC ahead of Easter traffic exodus
Zain Johnson is in conversation with Minister of Mobility in the Western Cape, Ricardo Mackenzie.Read More
Do you have serious wanderlust? Here's the latest travel trends
Zain Johnson is in discussion with Paula Martini from CoTravel discussing both international and local travel options for South Africans.Read More
What to do in Cape Town over the Easter weekend
Zain Johnson is in conversation with Robyn Simpson, editor of Cape Town Etc. They’re unpacking some great ideas for a fun-filled long weekend.Read More