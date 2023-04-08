Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
[WATCH] Doggy best friends go viral with long-distance FaceTime catchup

8 April 2023 11:32 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Dogs
Facetime
TikTok
TikTok stars

Squeaks and howls of joy and disbelief - the footage of separated best friends Rollo and Sadie connecting via video call has racked up over 22 million views on TikTok.
A pair of separated doggy best friends connecting via video call has gone viral on TikTok.

When Rollo and Sadie's moms shared a home in Canada during the COVID pandemic the two became inseparable.

But after two years Rollo had to move three hours away, and the pups are missing each other's company.

To make up for the separation, the two friends and their owners have regular FaceTime sessions and meet nose to nose for doggie adventures.

Their viral FaceTime video is too precious - Rollo, a Rottweiler/Shepherd mix, whines and squeaks in what could only be a mixture of happiness, longing and disbelief.

Huskie and Shepherd mix Sadie responds with dramatic howls.

The original video @rollandsadie has racked up 22.6 million views and counting, with reposts of the interaction winning over even more fans.

Watch the heartwarming story of Sadie and Rollo below:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
