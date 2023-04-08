Homeless shelters offering more bedspace this winter urged to apply for City aid





Zain Johnson interviews Patricia van der Ross, the City's Mayco Member for Community Services and Health.

- The colder months are coming, which is going to make life even more difficult for Cape Town's increasing homeless population

- The City has extended the deadline for qualifying shelters to apply for aid to sustain their operations through winter

The increasing number of homeless people living on Cape Town's streets is a huge, and often divisive talking point in the Mother City.

As the colder months approach, the City has extended the deadline for qualifying shelters to apply for aid through its Winter Readiness Programme.

At the same time, a period of public comment has opened on plans to create a new Safe Space facility to help more people off the streets in the CBD and Atlantic Seaboard.

The proposed 300-bed Safe Space is located on a portion of a roads depot under the fly-over bridge on Ebenezer Road in the Green Point CBD.

Affected parties can comment on the plan until 8 May.

Zain Johnson talks to Patricia van der Ross (Mayco Member for Community Services and Health) about the Winter Readiness Programme.

Van der Ross notes that Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is actively driving efforts to help more people living on the streets of Cape Town.

He believes that people living on the streets need to... have a safe space with a safe roof over their heads... He genuinely cares, together with the Mayoral Committee about our people in the City of Cape Town, especially those living on the streets. Patricia van der Ross, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

She emphasizes that the City is appealing to non-profit organisations to make use of aid provided through the Winter Readiness Programme to ensure they can keep helping homeless people through the winter.

The Social Development and Early Childhood Development Department is making available aid and services to the value of R800 000.

The programme is open to qualifying shelters who are able to temporarily increase their bed capacity to deal with the increased demand for the service during winter.

Shelters providing bed spaces for adult couples, women and the LGBTQI+ community are also eligible to apply for aid.

We need more bed spaces... Winter is coming on and it's going to be cold, it's cold now already... We are looking at these NPOs that provide bed spaces, provide that personal development programme... Patricia van der Ross, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Van der Ross says these NPOs must make sure that they are registered AND that they are Sars compliant.

It is also essential that they treat people they take in with dignity, she adds.

They will be receiving mattresses, cleaning materials, blankets, bedding, hygiene packs and non-perishable foodstuffs. Patricia van der Ross, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Our staff do go out and check if the shelters are compliant... because it is important that they don't only apply to get some money and then just stuff people into one little room... We've seen how things happened in the past how people get hurt... They fight among each other and that's the last thing we want. Patricia van der Ross, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Aside from being registered as a non-profit organisation (NPO) or a public benefit organisation (PBO), applicants must also: