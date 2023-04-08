Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Homeless shelters offering more bedspace this winter urged to apply for City aid The City of Cape Town has extended the deadline for qualifying shelters to apply for aid to sustain their operations through winte... 8 April 2023 1:42 PM
Four men take on 36 day-walk for Red Cross Childrens Hospital Franklin Peceur and Malcolm Johnson will be part of a team of four who will be embarking on a 36-day journey from Richards Bay to... 8 April 2023 11:53 AM
Government must account for failed Gupta extradition, says DA The Democratic Alliance said there were now questions over whether the State had ever been serious about the Gupta extradition. 8 April 2023 10:40 AM
View all Local
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long? Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'. 6 April 2023 10:40 AM
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed. 6 April 2023 10:00 AM
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
View all Politics
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition. 6 April 2023 10:12 PM
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South Africa... 6 April 2023 9:11 PM
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Doggy best friends go viral with long-distance FaceTime catchup Squeaks and howls of joy and disbelief - the footage of separated best friends Rollo and Sadie connecting via video call has racke... 8 April 2023 11:32 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend Zain Johnson shares his top three picks of things to do in and around the Mother City. 8 April 2023 8:13 AM
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills? ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects. 6 April 2023 5:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years Golden Lions Rugby Union President Neville Jardine says the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years, but he b... 6 April 2023 8:05 PM
'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds' Lampard was on Thursday appointed interim manager of Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter. 6 April 2023 7:51 PM
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy? A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria. 6 April 2023 1:11 PM
View all Sport
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap. 8 April 2023 9:10 AM
Spend #AnHourWith SA actor Neels van Jaarsveld on CapeTalk this Sunday Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over to a special guest for just one hour, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits. 6 April 2023 4:11 PM
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list. 6 April 2023 3:14 PM
View all Entertainment
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window. 6 April 2023 11:55 AM
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Homeless shelters offering more bedspace this winter urged to apply for City aid

8 April 2023 1:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
City of Cape Town
NPOs
homeless shelters
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Cape Town homeless
Patricia van der Ross

The City of Cape Town has extended the deadline for qualifying shelters to apply for aid to sustain their operations through winter. They now have until 14 April.

Zain Johnson interviews Patricia van der Ross, the City's Mayco Member for Community Services and Health.

- The colder months are coming, which is going to make life even more difficult for Cape Town's increasing homeless population

- The City has extended the deadline for qualifying shelters to apply for aid to sustain their operations through winter

The increasing number of homeless people living on Cape Town's streets is a huge, and often divisive talking point in the Mother City.

As the colder months approach, the City has extended the deadline for qualifying shelters to apply for aid through its Winter Readiness Programme.

At the same time, a period of public comment has opened on plans to create a new Safe Space facility to help more people off the streets in the CBD and Atlantic Seaboard.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis visiting a shelter for the homeless @CityofCT
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis visiting a shelter for the homeless @CityofCT

The proposed 300-bed Safe Space is located on a portion of a roads depot under the fly-over bridge on Ebenezer Road in the Green Point CBD.

Affected parties can comment on the plan until 8 May.

Zain Johnson talks to Patricia van der Ross (Mayco Member for Community Services and Health) about the Winter Readiness Programme.

Van der Ross notes that Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is actively driving efforts to help more people living on the streets of Cape Town.

He believes that people living on the streets need to... have a safe space with a safe roof over their heads... He genuinely cares, together with the Mayoral Committee about our people in the City of Cape Town, especially those living on the streets.

Patricia van der Ross, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

She emphasizes that the City is appealing to non-profit organisations to make use of aid provided through the Winter Readiness Programme to ensure they can keep helping homeless people through the winter.

The Social Development and Early Childhood Development Department is making available aid and services to the value of R800 000.

The programme is open to qualifying shelters who are able to temporarily increase their bed capacity to deal with the increased demand for the service during winter.

Shelters providing bed spaces for adult couples, women and the LGBTQI+ community are also eligible to apply for aid.

We need more bed spaces... Winter is coming on and it's going to be cold, it's cold now already... We are looking at these NPOs that provide bed spaces, provide that personal development programme...

Patricia van der Ross, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Van der Ross says these NPOs must make sure that they are registered AND that they are Sars compliant.

It is also essential that they treat people they take in with dignity, she adds.

They will be receiving mattresses, cleaning materials, blankets, bedding, hygiene packs and non-perishable foodstuffs.

Patricia van der Ross, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Our staff do go out and check if the shelters are compliant... because it is important that they don't only apply to get some money and then just stuff people into one little room... We've seen how things happened in the past how people get hurt... They fight among each other and that's the last thing we want.

Patricia van der Ross, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Our staff do go out and check if the shelters are compliant... because it is important that we don't only apply to get some money and then we just stuff people into one little room... We've seen how things happened in the past how people get hurt... They fight among each other and that's the last thing we want.

Patricia van der Ross, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Aside from being registered as a non-profit organisation (NPO) or a public benefit organisation (PBO), applicants must also:

  • Have existing facilities to accommodate clients and address their needs through developmental programmes
  • Comply with all health and safety regulations
  • Agree to site inspections by relevant City Departments
  • Have an approved building plan
  • Submit a draft floor plan for the additional temporary bed spaces
  • Have a Certificate of Acceptability for Food Premises



8 April 2023 1:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
City of Cape Town
NPOs
homeless shelters
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Cape Town homeless
Patricia van der Ross

More from Local

Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital emergency centre. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News.

Four men take on 36 day-walk for Red Cross Childrens Hospital

8 April 2023 11:53 AM

Franklin Peceur and Malcolm Johnson will be part of a team of four who will be embarking on a 36-day journey from Richards Bay to Cape Town. The marathon is to raise funds for the Red Cross children's hospital. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Ajay and Atul Gupta. Pictures: YouTube

Government must account for failed Gupta extradition, says DA

8 April 2023 10:40 AM

The Democratic Alliance said there were now questions over whether the State had ever been serious about the Gupta extradition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© iweta0077/123rf.com

Are anti-bacterial soaps as effective as they promise?

8 April 2023 10:22 AM

Healthcare practitioner Dr Robert Weiss talks about whether anti-bacterial soaps are better than normal soaps as they promise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's songwriter and performer, David Kramer. Picture: CapeTalk.

David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award

8 April 2023 9:10 AM

David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pixabay.com

Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend

8 April 2023 8:13 AM

Zain Johnson shares his top three picks of things to do in and around the Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Easter egg painting. Photo: Unsplash/Chris Hardy

How to navigate the pressure to keep up with Easter traditions

7 April 2023 12:05 PM

Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane interrogates the pressure that comes with the need to stick with family rituals and traditions even when the situation doesn’t allow this Easter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A Western Cape traffic official. Picture: WCGovSafelyHome/Twitter

Be the change on our roads, warns MEC ahead of Easter traffic exodus

7 April 2023 11:28 AM

Zain Johnson is in conversation with Minister of Mobility in the Western Cape, Ricardo Mackenzie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: dedivan1923/123rf

Do you have serious wanderlust? Here's the latest travel trends

7 April 2023 10:34 AM

Zain Johnson is in discussion with Paula Martini from CoTravel discussing both international and local travel options for South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The V&A Waterfront marina in Cape Town. Picture: www.123rf.com

What to do in Cape Town over the Easter weekend

7 April 2023 10:32 AM

Zain Johnson is in conversation with Robyn Simpson, editor of Cape Town Etc. They’re unpacking some great ideas for a fun-filled long weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© adiruch/123rf.com

Ready to bow out? Make sure you're financially ready.

7 April 2023 9:51 AM

Jane Duncan chats to resident financial expert Paul Roloefse about retirement options.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Government must account for failed Gupta extradition, says DA

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend

Local Lifestyle

Be a lifesaver and donate blood

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Govt to brief SA on Thabo Bester breakthrough after arrest reports

8 April 2023 3:19 PM

Lamola defers questions about Dr Nandipha Magudumana being a person of interest

8 April 2023 2:46 PM

DA calls on Joe Phaahla to provide timelines responding to Rahima Moosa report

8 April 2023 2:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA