Four men take on 36 day-walk for Red Cross Childrens Hospital





Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital emergency centre. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News.

Four men passionate about community outreach have taken on a daunting task - a 36 day journey from Richards Bay in Durban to Cape Town.

The Heal our Children marathon aims to raise funds for the Red Cross children's hospital's orthopedic section.

The marathon will conclude at the hospital.

Zain Johnson chatted to two of the participants, Franklin Peceur and Malcolm Johnson.

We have a soft spot for children. It's about reaching out to children and making a contribution to the healing of children. It's about showing humanity. Franklin Peceur, marathon runner

This is the fifth time the duo are taking on this challenge, having undertaken it for various charity initiatives.

The orthopedic unit at Red Cross Childrens Hospital is needed desperately and will cost R100 million. We've set a target for R1 million. Malcolm Johnson, , marathon runner

They've urged the public to support as little as a R20 donation to the cause.

The group have a Back-A-Buddy page called Let Our Children Live. All donations can be made there.

