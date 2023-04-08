Lobster trawler seized, 6 suspects arrested in anti-poaching operation
A joint anti-poaching operation has resulted in the arrest of six suspects and the seizure of a trawler in the Cape of Good Hope section of Table Mountain National Park (TMNP).
The commercial lobster trawler was seized for the illegal possession of 1 382 rock lobster tails and 112 illegal fish.
Eight trawlers were inspected in the area of Olifantsbos during the 15-hour operation.
It was carried out byTMNP marine rangers together with the City of Cape Town Marine Law Enforcement and the SANParks Environment Crime Investigation unit.
Anti-poaching operation led to the arrest of six suspects in Table Mountain National Park' SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) April 7, 2023
Cape Town: On Thursday, 06 April 2023, TMNP Marine rangers together with the City of Cape Town Marine Law Enforcement and the SANParks Environment Crime Investigation (ECI) unit conducted
All confiscated items were booked with the police in Simon's Town and a case of poaching was opened says SANParks.
TMNP Park Manager Megan Taplin congratulated the rangers and assisting law enforcement agencies on a successful operation.
South African National Parks views marine poaching in a serious light. These types of operations allow us to gather much needed intelligence to devise a plan to combat environmental crime within our Marine Protected Areas.Megan Taplin, Park Manager - Table Mountain National Park
Anti-poaching operation led to the arrest of six suspects in Table Mountain National Park https://t.co/9P0VP7ixgD#ArriveAlive #AntiPoaching #TableMountainNationalPark @TableMountainNP @TruckAndFreight pic.twitter.com/a5d5lA9Oel' Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) April 7, 2023
Source : https://twitter.com/TableMountainNP/status/1644320070707937280/photo/1
