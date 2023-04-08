Lobster trawler seized, 6 suspects arrested in anti-poaching operation





A joint poaching operation led to the arrests of six suspects in the Table Mountain National Park (Olifantsbos) on 6 April 2023. Image of seized rock lobster tails and fish @TableMountainNP

A joint anti-poaching operation has resulted in the arrest of six suspects and the seizure of a trawler in the Cape of Good Hope section of Table Mountain National Park (TMNP).

The commercial lobster trawler was seized for the illegal possession of 1 382 rock lobster tails and 112 illegal fish.

Eight trawlers were inspected in the area of Olifantsbos during the 15-hour operation.

It was carried out byTMNP marine rangers together with the City of Cape Town Marine Law Enforcement and the SANParks Environment Crime Investigation unit.

All confiscated items were booked with the police in Simon's Town and a case of poaching was opened says SANParks.

TMNP Park Manager Megan Taplin congratulated the rangers and assisting law enforcement agencies on a successful operation.