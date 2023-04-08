[BREAKING] Fugitive Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana arrested in Tanzania
Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has been arrested in Tanzania, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has confirmed.
Bester was arrested late on Friday night along with socialite-doctor Nandipha Magudumana and one other accomplice, Lamola said.
The Justice and Correctional Services Minister and Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed the media on Saturday afternoon.
RELATED: Thabo Bester escape: Parliament wants answers from G4S, correctional services
Bester, the so-called Facebook Rapist, has been a wanted fugitive since the news broke of his escape in May last year from Bloemfontein's Mangaung Correctional Centre.
It had been thought that Bester died after a fire in his prison cell.
[WATCH] Bheki Cele, Police Minister, says SA authorities were tipped off last night by Tanzania authorities that they have found Thabo Bester. TCG pic.twitter.com/Kdg5yYnfqh' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 8, 2023
"The government is confident of the of the maximum cooperation from our sister nation of Tanzania to assist in bringing the fugitives to justice" tweeted police spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.
A joint statement from the Justice and Police ministries said they've confirmed with all the relevant authorities in Tanzania that the fugitives are being processed.
An official delegation from South Africa will be departing for Tanzania on Sunday.
Watch the video of the Ministers' briefing below:
