No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
[BREAKING] Fugitive Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana arrested in Tanzania

8 April 2023 3:10 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Ronald Lamola
Tanzania
Bheki Cele
Thabo Bester
Facebook rapist
Nandipha Magudumana

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has confirmed that convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has been arrested in Tanzania, along with Dr Nandipha Magudumana and another alleged accomplice.
Thabo Bester as illustrated by Lisa Nelson. Picture: GroundUp
Thabo Bester as illustrated by Lisa Nelson. Picture: GroundUp

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has been arrested in Tanzania, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has confirmed.

Bester was arrested late on Friday night along with socialite-doctor Nandipha Magudumana and one other accomplice, Lamola said.

The Justice and Correctional Services Minister and Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed the media on Saturday afternoon.

RELATED: Thabo Bester escape: Parliament wants answers from G4S, correctional services

Bester, the so-called Facebook Rapist, has been a wanted fugitive since the news broke of his escape in May last year from Bloemfontein's Mangaung Correctional Centre.

It had been thought that Bester died after a fire in his prison cell.

"The government is confident of the of the maximum cooperation from our sister nation of Tanzania to assist in bringing the fugitives to justice" tweeted police spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.

A joint statement from the Justice and Police ministries said they've confirmed with all the relevant authorities in Tanzania that the fugitives are being processed.

An official delegation from South Africa will be departing for Tanzania on Sunday.

Watch the video of the Ministers' briefing below:




@ toa55/123rf.com

SA series Spinners makes history with Best Series nomination at Cannes festival

8 April 2023 6:38 PM

Co-produced by local production company, Natives at Large, and French production house, Empreinte Digitale, "Spinners" was shot in Cape Town.

Screengrab of reckless overtaking footage in municipal vehicle, Oudtshoorn, shared by Arrive Alive @_ArriveAlive

Reckless municipal driver being investigated after life-endangering overtaking

8 April 2023 5:41 PM

The Oudtshoorn Municipality is investigating after shocking footage was shared of a municipal driver endangering the lives of other motorists.

Lobster trawler seized, 6 suspects arrested in anti-poaching operation

8 April 2023 4:10 PM

More than 1 000 rock lobster tails were confiscated during a joint anti-poaching operation near Olifantsbos in the Cape of Good Hope section of Table Mountain National Park.

Lobster trawler seized, 6 suspects arrested in anti-poaching operation

8 April 2023 4:10 PM

More than 1 000 rock lobster tails were confiscated during a joint anti-poaching operation near Olifantsbos in the Cape of Good Hope section of Table Mountain National Park.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis visiting a shelter for the homeless @CityofCT

Homeless shelters offering more bedspace this winter urged to apply for City aid

8 April 2023 1:42 PM

The City of Cape Town has extended the deadline for qualifying shelters to apply for aid to sustain their operations through winter. They now have until 14 April.

Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital emergency centre. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News.

Four men take on 36 day-walk for Red Cross Childrens Hospital

8 April 2023 11:53 AM

Franklin Peceur and Malcolm Johnson will be part of a team of four who will be embarking on a 36-day journey from Richards Bay to Cape Town. The marathon is to raise funds for the Red Cross children's hospital. 

FILE: Ajay and Atul Gupta. Pictures: YouTube

Government must account for failed Gupta extradition, says DA

8 April 2023 10:40 AM

The Democratic Alliance said there were now questions over whether the State had ever been serious about the Gupta extradition.

© iweta0077/123rf.com

Are anti-bacterial soaps as effective as they promise?

8 April 2023 10:22 AM

Healthcare practitioner Dr Robert Weiss talks about whether anti-bacterial soaps are better than normal soaps as they promise.

South Africa's songwriter and performer, David Kramer. Picture: CapeTalk.

David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award

8 April 2023 9:10 AM

David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap.

pixabay.com

Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend

8 April 2023 8:13 AM

Zain Johnson shares his top three picks of things to do in and around the Mother City.

Easter egg painting. Photo: Unsplash/Chris Hardy

How to navigate the pressure to keep up with Easter traditions

7 April 2023 12:05 PM

Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane interrogates the pressure that comes with the need to stick with family rituals and traditions even when the situation doesn’t allow this Easter.

