[VIDEO] Imam doesn't miss a beat as cat jumps onto him during Ramadan prayers
The Internet is enjoying a surprise appearance by a stray cat during Ramadan prayers in a crowded Algerian mosque.
The cat jumped onto the imam as he was leading Taraweeb, a prayer that is said every evening during the month of Ramadan.
Imam Walid Mehsas was unfazed, continuing the prayer with his eyes closed and even petting the kitty as it climbed onto his shoulder.
After snuggling against his head, the animal proceeded to jump down again and wander around the mosque for a while.
It seems the little stray just needed a bit of affection.
The Imam & cat 🐱 pic.twitter.com/1kVt58aEYI' 𝐀𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐧 - 𝟏.𝟖 ♟ ™ (@aaron_18tm) April 5, 2023
Watch the sweet video below:
Source : https://www.youtube.com/shorts/YLtv3iHR8oQ
