[VIDEO] Imam doesn't miss a beat as cat jumps onto him during Ramadan prayers





The Internet is enjoying a surprise appearance by a stray cat during Ramadan prayers in a crowded Algerian mosque.

The cat jumped onto the imam as he was leading Taraweeb, a prayer that is said every evening during the month of Ramadan.

A cat jumps onto an imam conducting Ramadan prayers in Algeria. Picture: Screengrab from video on YouTube

Imam Walid Mehsas was unfazed, continuing the prayer with his eyes closed and even petting the kitty as it climbed onto his shoulder.

After snuggling against his head, the animal proceeded to jump down again and wander around the mosque for a while.

It seems the little stray just needed a bit of affection.

Watch the sweet video below: