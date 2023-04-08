SA series Spinners makes history with Best Series nomination at Cannes festival
The South African series "Spinners" has been nominated for the Best Series category at the Cannes International Series Festival, Canneseries.
It's the first African series in the history of the event to earn this accolade.
"Spinners shows us the rather unworthy daily life of gangs in the Cape Town projects" reads the series description on the Canneseries website.
"In this true Malthusian urban jungle, where you better not have any feelings, the main character will find redemption in Spinning, a new automobile sport that entails making artistic figures with damaged cars."
"We are witnessing a growth of African productions and are being approached by more and more producers, creators and distributors dedicated to the African content.Albin Lewi, Artistic Director - Canneseries
The judging criteria is purely based on quality, not territory, so for 'Spinners'to be the first African series to be nominated is a testament to the quality of the production.Albin Lewi, Artistic Director - Canneseries
The series is co-produced by local production company, Natives at Large, and French production house, Empreinte Digitale.
It's directed by South African Jaco Bouwer and shot in Cape Town.
The Cannes International Series Festival takes place from 14-19 April.
Here's holding thumbs!
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/toa55/toa552006/toa55200600112/150332859-race-drift-car-burning-tires-on-speed-track.jpg
More from Local
Reckless municipal driver being investigated after life-endangering overtaking
The Oudtshoorn Municipality is investigating after shocking footage was shared of a municipal driver endangering the lives of other motorists.Read More
Lobster trawler seized, 6 suspects arrested in anti-poaching operation
More than 1 000 rock lobster tails were confiscated during a joint anti-poaching operation near Olifantsbos in the Cape of Good Hope section of Table Mountain National Park.Read More
[BREAKING] Fugitive Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana arrested in Tanzania
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has confirmed that convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has been arrested in Tanzania, along with Dr Nandipha Magudumana and another alleged accomplice.Read More
Homeless shelters offering more bedspace this winter urged to apply for City aid
The City of Cape Town has extended the deadline for qualifying shelters to apply for aid to sustain their operations through winter. They now have until 14 April.Read More
Four men take on 36 day-walk for Red Cross Childrens Hospital
Franklin Peceur and Malcolm Johnson will be part of a team of four who will be embarking on a 36-day journey from Richards Bay to Cape Town. The marathon is to raise funds for the Red Cross children's hospital.Read More
Government must account for failed Gupta extradition, says DA
The Democratic Alliance said there were now questions over whether the State had ever been serious about the Gupta extradition.Read More
Are anti-bacterial soaps as effective as they promise?
Healthcare practitioner Dr Robert Weiss talks about whether anti-bacterial soaps are better than normal soaps as they promise.Read More
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award
David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend
Zain Johnson shares his top three picks of things to do in and around the Mother City.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Reckless municipal driver being investigated after life-endangering overtaking
The Oudtshoorn Municipality is investigating after shocking footage was shared of a municipal driver endangering the lives of other motorists.Read More
[VIDEO] Imam doesn't miss a beat as cat jumps onto him during Ramadan prayers
The cat jumped onto the imam and climbed onto his shoulder as he was leading nightly Ramadan prayers near Algiers.Read More
[WATCH] Doggy best friends go viral with long-distance FaceTime catchup
Squeaks and howls of joy and disbelief - the footage of separated best friends Rollo and Sadie connecting via video call has racked up over 22 million views on TikTok.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend
Zain Johnson shares his top three picks of things to do in and around the Mother City.Read More
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms
A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.Read More
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'
Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolworths customer.Read More
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills?
ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects.Read More
Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives?
Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving.Read More
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider
From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list.Read More