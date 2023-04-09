Are loyalty programmes worth the effort?
Have you scoured through your wallet recently to check how many loyalty cards you have?
You very well may have a few, many that are not even in use.
In South Africa, loyalty progammes have become quite popular as a way to incentivize customers to remain loyal to brands.
Some offer points for your shopping, discounts or free goods and services.
Whether it's a loyalty card from a supermarket, a health and beauty store, gym membership, or a coffee outlet, everyone loves a freebie and what better way to retain customers?
But there any real benefits for consumers?
Or it simply a waste of time?
Certified financial planner Paul Roloefse shares his thoughts on the topic.
The loyalty programme is designed to lock you into a certain behaviour. They want you to shop at their store. If you really want to unlock their value you have to get into and commit towards it then you will get the cost benefit.Paul Roloefse, certified financial planner
Some of them do give you something. But rather throw most of them out and focus on one or two of them.Paul Roloefse, certified financial planner
Some loyalty programmes come with a membership fee which can be waste of money.
However, he's praised one popular programme that incentivizes people to eat healthy and exercise.
Roloefse says consumers should do a cost benefit analysis to assess whether they are getting the most out of the programme.
Consumers must understand the real values of these programmes. Are they valued or they perceived?Paul Roloefse, certified financial planner
Some stores say you'll get 'up to 20%' on this and that. But then you'll need to buy other things to get it.Paul Roloefse, certified financial planner
Scroll up for the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : Are loyalty programmes worth the effort?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111518324_shopping-discount-or-loyalty-cards-modern-marketing-business-man-holding-a-selection-of-plastic-card.html
More from Local
SA series Spinners makes history with Best Series nomination at Cannes festival
Co-produced by local production company, Natives at Large, and French production house, Empreinte Digitale, "Spinners" was shot in Cape Town.Read More
Reckless municipal driver being investigated after life-endangering overtaking
The Oudtshoorn Municipality is investigating after shocking footage was shared of a municipal driver endangering the lives of other motorists.Read More
Lobster trawler seized, 6 suspects arrested in anti-poaching operation
More than 1 000 rock lobster tails were confiscated during a joint anti-poaching operation near Olifantsbos in the Cape of Good Hope section of Table Mountain National Park.Read More
[BREAKING] Fugitive Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana arrested in Tanzania
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has confirmed that convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has been arrested in Tanzania, along with Dr Nandipha Magudumana and another alleged accomplice.Read More
Homeless shelters offering more bedspace this winter urged to apply for City aid
The City of Cape Town has extended the deadline for qualifying shelters to apply for aid to sustain their operations through winter. They now have until 14 April.Read More
Four men take on 36 day-walk for Red Cross Childrens Hospital
Franklin Peceur and Malcolm Johnson will be part of a team of four who will be embarking on a 36-day journey from Richards Bay to Cape Town. The marathon is to raise funds for the Red Cross children's hospital.Read More
Government must account for failed Gupta extradition, says DA
The Democratic Alliance said there were now questions over whether the State had ever been serious about the Gupta extradition.Read More
Are anti-bacterial soaps as effective as they promise?
Healthcare practitioner Dr Robert Weiss talks about whether anti-bacterial soaps are better than normal soaps as they promise.Read More
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award
David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap.Read More