Why an ante-nuptial contract is vital for couples





© olgasab/123rf.com

When you're in love and dreaming of that perfect-white wedding, discussing an ante-nuptial agreement is the last thing on your mind.

Nobody ever thinks about what happens in the event of a divorce.

But while the prospect of marriage is beautiful and exciting event, it has significant legal and financial implications.

And not being prepared can leave you at a disadvantage.

One of the most important legal documents couples should consider before getting married is an antenuptial contract.

An ante-nuptial contract, also known as a prenuptial agreement or prenup, is a contract between two people before their marriage or civil union.

Celeste Snyders, an attorney at Schoeman Law, explained the benefits of ante nuptial contracts.

It intends for the marriage to be out of community of property. It also aims to prevent unnecessary disputes when a marriage is terminated. Celeste Snyders, Schoeman Law attorney

The couple must sign it before they conclude the marriage so that it can be signed by a notary attorney notary and registered with the Deeds Office. Celeste Snyders, Schoeman Law attorney

There are two accrual options when entering into an ante-nuptial contact before getting married - marriage out of community of property with the accrual system and marriage out of community of property without the accrual system.

If each individual has acquired assets during the marriage, the system allows for the sharing of those assets.

Each party is entitled to take out the asset value that he or she brought into the marriage and share what they have built up together.

With the accrual system, if your spouse's assets are less than yours, then you need to give her half of your assets. Celeste Snyders, Schoeman Law attorney

But if you marry without accrual, what's yours is yours and what your spouse owns will be your theirs. In community of property, if you have a company and that company becomes liquidated, it means your assets become my assets. It means I will also have to be liquidated. Celeste Snyders, Schoeman Law attorney

You don't want to be liable for any debts your spouses incurred before or during the marriage. It also protects assets like a house from creditors. If you have acquired assets before the marriage and you don't want it, it can become part of the estate. Celeste Snyders, Schoeman Law attorney

Scroll up for the full conversation.