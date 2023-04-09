Are you a micromanager? Here's how to improve the hybrid working model
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the old concept of working was turned on its head.
While many companies allowed staff to do remote working, most employers have shifted towards a hybrid model.
But the hybrid environment can make leaders and managers feel like they've lost a sense of control and perhaps feel out of touch with their staff.
Award-winning author and human potential expert Nikki Bush shares tips on improving the hybrid working model.
This is not just a South African issue, its a global problem. Last week, I was speaking to MDs in the UK and they all agreed the hybrid working model is making leaders feel nervous and out of control.Nikki Bush, human potential expert
Corporate companies and organisations are now developing manifestos on how hybrid work should be carried out.
That means the company may say you need to be in office for 8 hours per week. But as a team you get to decide how you're going to do the 8 hours. The difference between hybrid and how work was before the pandemic means we're all spoilt for choice.Nikki Bush, human potential expert
But too much choice can make people unsafe. Hybrid is very grey. It has no real rules. It's an experiment that we're working out on the run.Nikki Bush, human potential expert
The negative consequences of hybrid working models is that employers now feel a need to micromanage their staff.
Bush says employers can use a ‘micromanagement audit’ to identify areas executives may be leading with ‘control’ instead of ‘care for the business’.
She makes the case that perhaps people can be enticed from the hybrid working model back to the office, with a hybrid leadership style
A good leader will understand and upskill themselves in deep listening skills. It's not to micromanage them, but to increase levels of engagement. You can't have an engaged team unless you have an engaged leader.Nikki Bush, human potential expert
An engaged leader understands the intention game. That it's the biggest game in town. if you pay real attention to your people, they'll pay real attention to you.Nikki Bush, human potential expert
Bush believes leaders have a default setting of micromanaging their staff, which can be detrimental to their employees' development.
Some leaders have turned from being high-touch to 'controlling parents'.
The only way to address this is to become aware of how leaders are showing up in the working world.
Employees want to know that their leader really sees them. Not just that they pitch to the office, but that they see their potential. They want to know that they're being heard. Not just the words they're speaking, but the words they cannot say. There's a big fear of the 'what if' and the uncertainty because of the 2 years of covid conditioning.Nikki Bush, human potential expert
The third question is 'am i important to you'? Where do I fall on your list of priorities? These are the secrets of human behaviour.Nikki Bush, human potential expert
Scroll up for the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143652555_coronavirus-quarantine-online-training-education-and-freelance-work-computer-laptop-and-girl-studyin.html
More from Local
Why this is an important time for Christians, Muslims and Jews
Zain Johnson speaks to Dr Lee Scharnick Udemans, a senior researcher in the Desmond Tutu Centre for Religion and Social Justice at the University of the Western Cape.Read More
Why an ante-nuptial contract is vital for couples
Zain Johnson speaks Celeste Snyders, attorney at Schoeman Law on the benefits of ante nuptial contracts.Read More
Are loyalty programmes worth the effort?
Certified financial planner Paul Roloefse chats about loyalty progammes.Read More
SA series Spinners makes history with Best Series nomination at Cannes festival
Co-produced by local production company, Natives at Large, and French production house, Empreinte Digitale, "Spinners" was shot in Cape Town.Read More
Reckless municipal driver being investigated after life-endangering overtaking
The Oudtshoorn Municipality is investigating after shocking footage was shared of a municipal driver endangering the lives of other motorists.Read More
Lobster trawler seized, 6 suspects arrested in anti-poaching operation
More than 1 000 rock lobster tails were confiscated during a joint anti-poaching operation near Olifantsbos in the Cape of Good Hope section of Table Mountain National Park.Read More
[BREAKING] Fugitive Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana arrested in Tanzania
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has confirmed that convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has been arrested in Tanzania, along with Dr Nandipha Magudumana and another alleged accomplice.Read More
Homeless shelters offering more bedspace this winter urged to apply for City aid
The City of Cape Town has extended the deadline for qualifying shelters to apply for aid to sustain their operations through winter. They now have until 14 April.Read More
Four men take on 36 day-walk for Red Cross Childrens Hospital
Franklin Peceur and Malcolm Johnson will be part of a team of four who will be embarking on a 36-day journey from Richards Bay to Cape Town. The marathon is to raise funds for the Red Cross children's hospital.Read More