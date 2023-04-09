Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
Opinion
Why this is an important time for Christians, Muslims and Jews

9 April 2023 11:28 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Ramadan
Christianity
Judaism

Zain Johnson speaks to Dr Lee Scharnick Udemans, a senior researcher in the Desmond Tutu Centre for Religion and Social Justice at the University of the Western Cape.
© shadowstudio/123rf.com
© shadowstudio/123rf.com

Zain Johnson speaks to Dr Lee Scharnick Udemans, a senior researcher in the Desmond Tutu Centre for Religion and Social Justice at the University of the Western Cape.

While Easter is a time of introspection for Christians, it also aligns with the two other Abrahamic faiths - Judaism and Islam.

For Jews, this weekend marks Passover, a period that celebrates the Biblical story of the Israelites' escape from slavery in Egypt.

Known as Pesach in Hebrew, it's one of the Judaism's most sacred and widely observed holidays.

Easter also coincides with the halfway mark of Ramadan, a month in which Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

Ramadan is the most sacred month on the Islamic calendar, as it marks the revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.

At the same time, Hindus in South Africa are marking the pilgrimage of Kavadi, a ceremonial sacrifice and offering.

Zain Johnson spoke to Dr Lee Scharnick Udemans, a senior researcher in the Desmond Tutu Centre for Religion and Social Justice at the University of the Western Cape on why this period is so significant.

It's a time for deep reflection where religious communities reflect on their vertical relationship - the relationship between the individual and the divine. But it's also significant for how religious communities consider the horizontal relationship...the way we make our spirituality material in the social world.

Dr Lee Scharnick Udemans, UWC Desmond Tutu Centre for Religion and Social Justice

We don't just purify ourselves. We also want to achieve social justice and build a more equitable, inclusive world.

Dr Lee Scharnick Udemans, UWC Desmond Tutu Centre for Religion and Social Justice

In a polarizing world, where people are being divided by race, religion and class, it's vital that people understand different religions.

This helps to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred and foster co-existence, harmony, peace and kindness.

There's a subject called religion education in schools, which moves away from the apartheid model. You aren't learning to be religious but you're learning about religion. It's so that we can understand each other better and accommodate each other more. It's so we can see each other for who we are.

Dr Lee Scharnick Udemans, UWC Desmond Tutu Centre for Religion and Social Justice

We always say we have more in common than differences. But it's about the acknowledgement and appreciation of that difference. We must accept difference. But to appreciate difference allows us to take a deeper interest in the affairs of others.

Dr Lee Scharnick Udemans, UWC Desmond Tutu Centre for Religion and Social Justice

Scroll up to listen to the conversation.




