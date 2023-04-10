All you need to know about the 2024 school registration
If you're a parent in the Western Cape, the next few weeks will be an admin headache.
Registrations for the 2024 school year have now opened and will see thousands of parents apply to their school of choice.
The Western Cape Department of Education has urged parents to have the necessary documentation and information needed to secure a spot for their child.
Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Kerry Mauchline chats more about the online system.
Schools still make the decision on every application. It's only the method that's changed to the online system. This system is important in giving us data that tells us where parents are looking for space and helps us to plan better for new schools and classrooms, so everyone has a place in the Western Cape.Kerry Mauchline, Western Cape Education Department spokesperson
Among the key documents needed for parents include the child's proof of identity, clinic card (primary school) and a proof of residence.
For children who are transferring to new schools or starting high school, the last official report card from the previous school is needed.
A lot of parents have contacted us saying they've lost their child's birth certificate or clinic card. Get a police affidavit and give us official documentation to say you're trying to get a replacement. We don't want a scenario where children are excluded from school because of paper work.Kerry Mauchline, Western Cape Education Department spokesperson
Unlike other years where you had to take hard copies to every school you applied for, you no longer have to do that. The school where you get an offer from and the one you confirm is where you take your certified copies.Kerry Mauchline, Western Cape Education Department spokesperson
However, over the years, many parents have grappled with the online registration, with hundreds rejected by their school of choice.
In most instances, this is due to the child not living in the immediate vicinity of the school.
Mauchline said parents should take a very close look at the admissions policy of the school. If your child is not taking certain subjects, he or she may not be accepted at focussed schools.
There's also the huge backlog at 'choice schools', which are in high demand.
Claremont high school for example receives about 3000 applications, but can only take 200 for grade 8. That means the majority of children will not get a place.Kerry Mauchline, Western Cape Education Department spokesperson
But if a parent is worried that the school has not fairly applied it's admissions policy, parents can appeal the decision at the provincial minister's office.
Scroll up for the interview.
More from Local
SACP renews calls for fresh inquest 30 years after Chris Hani's assassination
Party leader Solly Mapaila said they had already collected 20,000 signatures in support of their call.Read More
The future of cannabis in SA
Jane Dutton speaks to Labat Healthcare business development director and CEO of CannaAfrica, Herschel Maasdorp, on the proposed amendments to the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill which is open for public comments until 28 April 2023.Read More
Seder, charoset and matzo - what Passover's all about
Jane Dutton chats to Rebbetzin Estee Stern on the importance of Passover.Read More
Why this is an important time for Christians, Muslims and Jews
Zain Johnson speaks to Dr Lee Scharnick Udemans, a senior researcher in the Desmond Tutu Centre for Religion and Social Justice at the University of the Western Cape.Read More
Are you a micromanager? Here's how to improve the hybrid working model
Award-winning author and human potential expert Nikki Bush shares tips on improving the hybrid working model.Read More
Why an ante-nuptial contract is vital for couples
Zain Johnson speaks Celeste Snyders, attorney at Schoeman Law on the benefits of ante nuptial contracts.Read More
Are loyalty programmes worth the effort?
Certified financial planner Paul Roloefse chats about loyalty progammes.Read More
SA series Spinners makes history with Best Series nomination at Cannes festival
Co-produced by local production company, Natives at Large, and French production house, Empreinte Digitale, "Spinners" was shot in Cape Town.Read More
Reckless municipal driver being investigated after life-endangering overtaking
The Oudtshoorn Municipality is investigating after shocking footage was shared of a municipal driver endangering the lives of other motorists.Read More