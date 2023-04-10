All you need to know about the 2024 school registration





If you're a parent in the Western Cape, the next few weeks will be an admin headache.

Registrations for the 2024 school year have now opened and will see thousands of parents apply to their school of choice.

The Western Cape Department of Education has urged parents to have the necessary documentation and information needed to secure a spot for their child.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Kerry Mauchline chats more about the online system.

Schools still make the decision on every application. It's only the method that's changed to the online system. This system is important in giving us data that tells us where parents are looking for space and helps us to plan better for new schools and classrooms, so everyone has a place in the Western Cape. Kerry Mauchline, Western Cape Education Department spokesperson

Among the key documents needed for parents include the child's proof of identity, clinic card (primary school) and a proof of residence.

For children who are transferring to new schools or starting high school, the last official report card from the previous school is needed.

A lot of parents have contacted us saying they've lost their child's birth certificate or clinic card. Get a police affidavit and give us official documentation to say you're trying to get a replacement. We don't want a scenario where children are excluded from school because of paper work. Kerry Mauchline, Western Cape Education Department spokesperson

Unlike other years where you had to take hard copies to every school you applied for, you no longer have to do that. The school where you get an offer from and the one you confirm is where you take your certified copies. Kerry Mauchline, Western Cape Education Department spokesperson

However, over the years, many parents have grappled with the online registration, with hundreds rejected by their school of choice.

In most instances, this is due to the child not living in the immediate vicinity of the school.

Mauchline said parents should take a very close look at the admissions policy of the school. If your child is not taking certain subjects, he or she may not be accepted at focussed schools.

There's also the huge backlog at 'choice schools', which are in high demand.

Claremont high school for example receives about 3000 applications, but can only take 200 for grade 8. That means the majority of children will not get a place. Kerry Mauchline, Western Cape Education Department spokesperson

But if a parent is worried that the school has not fairly applied it's admissions policy, parents can appeal the decision at the provincial minister's office.

