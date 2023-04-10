The future of cannabis in SA





Cannabis Expo 2022 at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: EWN/Rejoice Ndlovu

Cannabis legalization in South Africa has long been a controversial topic, with many divided over the impact it will have on public health, policing and society at large.

South Africa has made slow changes to cannabis laws, which advocates of cannabis believe are not progressive enough.

Recently, the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Service opened the proposed amendments to the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill for public comments.

The National Assembly is now calling on interested stakeholders to write submissions on the proposed amendments by Friday, 28 April 2023.

Ultimately, the proposed amendments seek to broaden the scope of the bill to include provisions relating to the commercialisation of hemp, the use of cannabis and its production.

What is the future of cannabis in South Africa in terms of the new proposed laws?

Jane Dutton was in conversation with Labat Healthcare business development director and CannaAfrica CEO Herschel Maasdorp.

Currently, the trade of THC - the psychoactive compound in cannabis - is still illegal. The trade of CBD as a schedule o is legal tender and various wellness retail outlets sell CBD. The inclusion of cannabis as a scheduled substance in the Drugs Act is the biggest stumbling block to stimulating inclusive, job creating economy. The publication of the removal of the cannabis from the Drugs Act is a major step towards the establishment of a single, overarching cannabis law. Herschel Maasdorp, CEO at Cannafrica

The bill is open for public comment until the 28 April and thereafter, the legal drafting process will get underway.

Cannabis legalization traverses a number of different pieces of legislation and will have huge implications of a range of laws.

The way it was banned and deemed illegal. So there's a discerning way that government has gone in relaxing the laws for decriminalization or the enabling of dispensing it for illness and ailments. Herschel Maasdorp, CEO at Cannafrica

Presently, the usage of cannabis is only allowed in private spaces by adults.

Consuming cannabis in public is still illegal.

Private space could be your own home or any other space for your own purposes. It also relates to carrying cannabis, for example in your baggage or in your car's cubby hole. Herschel Maasdorp, CEO at Cannafrica

Where the possession of cannabis becomes criminal is that which is 'reasonably deemed to be of criminal attempt'.

If there's a large amount of cannabis and money on a person, and small packages of cannabis, there's reasonable suspension that there's trade involved. Herschel Maasdorp, CEO at Cannafrica

The criminality of cannabis trade remains in the Private Purposes bill and until recently was scheduled as an undesirable dependence producing substance, which is separate from the constitutional ruling that you're able to use it for your own purposes. Herschel Maasdorp, CEO at Cannafrica

Cannabis in South Africa is a growing agricultural sector, with 100 licensed companies for the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis.

There's a separate license needed for the purposes of exporting.

The World Health Organisation has reported that South Africa has over 900 000 growers and 350 000 traditional healers with a licence to cultivate for medicinal and prescription purposes.

Over the last two years, South Africa has exported over 3000 tonnes illicitly, versus the 2.5 tonnes collectively from all the legal cultivators. So there's an important discussion about igniting the local economy so we don't disenfranchise those involved in cannabis over the last 30 or 40 years. And it's about creating an inclusive economy for job creation and enabling those in rural areas to feed into a value created system of economic empowerment. Herschel Maasdorp, CEO at Cannafrica

This article first appeared on 702 : The future of cannabis in SA