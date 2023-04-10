SACP renews calls for fresh inquest 30 years after Chris Hani's assassination
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) said it would use Monday's 30th anniversary of struggle icon Chris Hani's death to push for an inquest into his murder.
Party leader Solly Mapaila said they had already collected 20,000 signatures in support of their call.
He said he hoped the list would grow to 30,000 to mark the 30th-anniversary commemoration.
The City of Ekurhuleni will hold a commemoration at the Thomas Nkobeni Memorial Park in Elsburg on Monday.
Deputy President Paul Mashtile is expected to attend the event and deliver a speech of support.
READ: Walus revealed everything about Hani's killing before TRC, says lawyer
Hani was shot and killed outside his home on 10 April, 1993 by Polish immigrant Janusz Walus.
The assassination happened more than a year before the country's first democratic elections.
#HaniMemorial' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2023
Song and dance as dozens of SACP members celebrate the life of the late Chris Hani ~NN pic.twitter.com/94LVUYqIov
#HaniMemorial' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2023
Dignitaries have gathered at the Thomas Nkobi Memorial site to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the passing of Chris Hani
~NN pic.twitter.com/jStQwwhQN4
This article first appeared on EWN : SACP renews calls for fresh inquest 30 years after Chris Hani's assassination
