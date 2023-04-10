Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SACP renews calls for fresh inquest 30 years after Chris Hani's assassination Party leader Solly Mapaila said they had already collected 20,000 signatures in support of their call. 10 April 2023 12:03 PM
The future of cannabis in SA Jane Dutton speaks to Labat Healthcare business development director and CEO of CannaAfrica, Herschel Maasdorp, on the proposed am... 10 April 2023 11:48 AM
All you need to know about the 2024 school registration Zain Johnson is in discussion with Kerry Mauchline from the Western Cape Education Department. 10 April 2023 10:45 AM
View all Local
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long? Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'. 6 April 2023 10:40 AM
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed. 6 April 2023 10:00 AM
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
View all Politics
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition. 6 April 2023 10:12 PM
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South Africa... 6 April 2023 9:11 PM
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
How positive parenting can help parents and children Jane Dutton in conversation with Jonathan Hoffenberg from the Parent Centre on how positive parenting can enable development and v... 10 April 2023 9:57 AM
Ramen or good o'l soup? Here's the winter food trends to watch Zain Johnson is in conversation with Tessa Purdon regarding the latest winter food trends in South Africa 10 April 2023 7:53 AM
SA series Spinners makes history with Best Series nomination at Cannes festival Co-produced by local production company, Natives at Large, and French production house, Empreinte Digitale, "Spinners" was shot in... 8 April 2023 6:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years Golden Lions Rugby Union President Neville Jardine says the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years, but he b... 6 April 2023 8:05 PM
'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds' Lampard was on Thursday appointed interim manager of Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter. 6 April 2023 7:51 PM
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy? A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria. 6 April 2023 1:11 PM
View all Sport
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap. 8 April 2023 9:10 AM
Spend #AnHourWith SA actor Neels van Jaarsveld on CapeTalk this Sunday Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over to a special guest for just one hour, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits. 6 April 2023 4:11 PM
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list. 6 April 2023 3:14 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Imam doesn't miss a beat as cat jumps onto him during Ramadan prayers The cat jumped onto the imam and climbed onto his shoulder as he was leading nightly Ramadan prayers near Algiers. 8 April 2023 4:54 PM
[WATCH] Doggy best friends go viral with long-distance FaceTime catchup Squeaks and howls of joy and disbelief - the footage of separated best friends Rollo and Sadie connecting via video call has racke... 8 April 2023 11:32 AM
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window. 6 April 2023 11:55 AM
View all World
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi. 27 March 2023 8:18 AM
Kenya braces for fresh protests despite police ban Kenyan police said remained that rallies would be banned, adding that violent demonstrations would not fly. 27 March 2023 7:02 AM
Queer community lives in fear after Uganda introduces extreme anti-LGBTQ "The fact that they are pushing for the nonexistence of the queer community is worrying," says Richard Lusimbo. 23 March 2023 1:20 PM
View all Africa
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

SACP renews calls for fresh inquest 30 years after Chris Hani's assassination

10 April 2023 12:03 PM
by Ndaedzo Nethonzhe
Tags:
SACP
South African Communist Party
Chris Hani
Janusz Walus

Party leader Solly Mapaila said they had already collected 20,000 signatures in support of their call.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) said it would use Monday's 30th anniversary of struggle icon Chris Hani's death to push for an inquest into his murder.

Party leader Solly Mapaila said they had already collected 20,000 signatures in support of their call.

He said he hoped the list would grow to 30,000 to mark the 30th-anniversary commemoration.

The City of Ekurhuleni will hold a commemoration at the Thomas Nkobeni Memorial Park in Elsburg on Monday.

Deputy President Paul Mashtile is expected to attend the event and deliver a speech of support.

READ: Walus revealed everything about Hani's killing before TRC, says lawyer

Hani was shot and killed outside his home on 10 April, 1993 by Polish immigrant Janusz Walus.

The assassination happened more than a year before the country's first democratic elections.


This article first appeared on EWN : SACP renews calls for fresh inquest 30 years after Chris Hani's assassination




10 April 2023 12:03 PM
by Ndaedzo Nethonzhe
Tags:
SACP
South African Communist Party
Chris Hani
Janusz Walus

More from Politics

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter

Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?

6 April 2023 10:40 AM

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This photo taken on 7 December 1991 shows newly elected secretary general of South African Communist Party (SACP) Chris Hani speaking at a press conference. Picture: AFP.

SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination

6 April 2023 10:00 AM

Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: www.transnet.net

Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock

5 April 2023 9:49 PM

The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Eskom

State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis

5 April 2023 8:14 PM

Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and Solidarity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience'

5 April 2023 9:03 AM

Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ albund/123rf.com

Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch

4 April 2023 9:33 PM

Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its 2022 report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @smallcreativeunit/123rf.com

Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding

4 April 2023 7:58 PM

A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn't like it and they're taking the power utility to court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chairperson of the DA federal council, Helen Zille. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The DA's Helen Zille speaks on her predictions for SA’s political future

4 April 2023 1:27 PM

In 2024, the country will have its national elections and some predict that we could see opposition parties claiming more votes

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons Nantilus

French politician poses for Playboy magazine, sparking controversy

4 April 2023 1:06 PM

Marlene Schiappa - the French minister for social economy sparks controversy for being on April's cover of Playboy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen at the party's federal congress on 1 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'The DA isn't working hard enough to gain votes from black South Africans'

4 April 2023 12:15 PM

"I think they've given up on changing the demographic composition of the party," says Dr Piet Croucamp from North-West University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Cannabis Expo 2022 at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: EWN/Rejoice Ndlovu

The future of cannabis in SA

10 April 2023 11:48 AM

Jane Dutton speaks to Labat Healthcare business development director and CEO of CannaAfrica, Herschel Maasdorp, on the proposed amendments to the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill which is open for public comments until 28 April 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Millions of pupils returned to inland school on Wednesday for the beginning of the 2023 academic year. Picture: Tamika Gounden/EWN

All you need to know about the 2024 school registration

10 April 2023 10:45 AM

Zain Johnson is in discussion with Kerry Mauchline from the Western Cape Education Department.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Passover candles. Picture: Pixabay

Seder, charoset and matzo - what Passover's all about

10 April 2023 8:52 AM

Jane Dutton chats to Rebbetzin Estee Stern on the importance of Passover.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© shadowstudio/123rf.com

Why this is an important time for Christians, Muslims and Jews

9 April 2023 11:28 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Dr Lee Scharnick Udemans, a senior researcher in the Desmond Tutu Centre for Religion and Social Justice at the University of the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © andreycherkasov/123rf.com

Are you a micromanager? Here's how to improve the hybrid working model

9 April 2023 9:53 AM

Award-winning author and human potential expert Nikki Bush shares tips on improving the hybrid working model.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olgasab/123rf.com

Why an ante-nuptial contract is vital for couples

9 April 2023 8:43 AM

Zain Johnson speaks Celeste Snyders, attorney at Schoeman Law on the benefits of ante nuptial contracts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

golubovy/123rf

Are loyalty programmes worth the effort?

9 April 2023 8:06 AM

Certified financial planner Paul Roloefse chats about loyalty progammes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ toa55/123rf.com

SA series Spinners makes history with Best Series nomination at Cannes festival

8 April 2023 6:38 PM

Co-produced by local production company, Natives at Large, and French production house, Empreinte Digitale, "Spinners" was shot in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of reckless overtaking footage in municipal vehicle, Oudtshoorn, shared by Arrive Alive @_ArriveAlive

Reckless municipal driver being investigated after life-endangering overtaking

8 April 2023 5:41 PM

The Oudtshoorn Municipality is investigating after shocking footage was shared of a municipal driver endangering the lives of other motorists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A joint poaching operation led to the arrests of six suspects in the Table Mountain National Park (Olifantsbos) on 6 April 2023. Image of seized rock lobster tails and fish @TableMountainNP

Lobster trawler seized, 6 suspects arrested in anti-poaching operation

8 April 2023 4:10 PM

More than 1 000 rock lobster tails were confiscated during a joint anti-poaching operation near Olifantsbos in the Cape of Good Hope section of Table Mountain National Park.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[BREAKING] Fugitive Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana arrested in Tanzania

Local

Government must account for failed Gupta extradition, says DA

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Cosatu asks: has the ANC realised Chris Hani's dream of a socialist state?

10 April 2023 7:32 PM

Weather makes it uncertain for City of Tshwane to restore electricity

10 April 2023 7:12 PM

Dalai Lama apologises for asking boy to suck his tongue

10 April 2023 6:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA