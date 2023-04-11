Streaming issues? Report here
Cape pupils have THEIR say on which schools should be declared a heritage site

11 April 2023 10:23 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Cape Town schools
heritage
Cape heritage

Here are the nominations...

John Maytham interviews Quahnita Samie, Vidamemoria heritage consultant.

  • 'Unheard Heritage Schools Project' gives learners the opportunity to declare their schools a heritage site
  • According to the website, the project aims to create awareness of the role of many untold heroes of the liberation struggle
  • The schools nominated include schools in the Gugulethu, Claremont, Athlone, Rylands and Langa area

According to its website, Vidamemoria Heritage Consultants is a heritage resources management firm focusing on the protection, preservation and promotion of heritage resources.

Each year it selects one pro bono project to oversee, from commencement to declaration, as a heritage site.

Image: Livingstone High is one of the schools nominated towards declaration as Provincial Heritage Sites.
Image: Livingstone High is one of the schools nominated towards declaration as Provincial Heritage Sites.

RELATED: A tra-rific day for Trafalgar High School as they're declared a heritage site!

This year, their 'first of it's kind' project 'Unheard Heritage Schools Project' gives learners and educators the opportunity to conduct the nomination and declaration process, through training workshops.

Samie adds that the project aims at exposing learners to the field of heritage as a discipline.

She says that by having a school declared as a heritage site, it honours the contribution of students and educators during the liberation struggle in South Africa.

This year's nominations are:

  • Fezeka Senior Secondary, Gugulethu
  • Mountain View Secondary, Hanover Park
  • Alexander Sinton High, Athlone
  • Athlone High, Kewtown
  • Cathkin High, Heideveld
  • Livingstone High, Claremont
  • Belgravia High, Athlone
  • Rylands High, Rylands
  • Modderdam High, Bontehuewel

It's a nice way for them [students] to honour their parents, their grandparents that were involved in the liberation struggle.

Quahnita Samie, Consultant – Vidamemoria Heritage

It's kind of a training programme to get more learners involved, to get more people involved in heritage process.

Quahnita Samie, Consultant – Vidamemoria Heritage

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




