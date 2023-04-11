Cape pupils have THEIR say on which schools should be declared a heritage site
John Maytham interviews Quahnita Samie, Vidamemoria heritage consultant.
- 'Unheard Heritage Schools Project' gives learners the opportunity to declare their schools a heritage site
- According to the website, the project aims to create awareness of the role of many untold heroes of the liberation struggle
- The schools nominated include schools in the Gugulethu, Claremont, Athlone, Rylands and Langa area
According to its website, Vidamemoria Heritage Consultants is a heritage resources management firm focusing on the protection, preservation and promotion of heritage resources.
Each year it selects one pro bono project to oversee, from commencement to declaration, as a heritage site.
RELATED: A tra-rific day for Trafalgar High School as they're declared a heritage site!
This year, their 'first of it's kind' project 'Unheard Heritage Schools Project' gives learners and educators the opportunity to conduct the nomination and declaration process, through training workshops.
Samie adds that the project aims at exposing learners to the field of heritage as a discipline.
She says that by having a school declared as a heritage site, it honours the contribution of students and educators during the liberation struggle in South Africa.
This year's nominations are:
- Fezeka Senior Secondary, Gugulethu
- Mountain View Secondary, Hanover Park
- Alexander Sinton High, Athlone
- Athlone High, Kewtown
- Cathkin High, Heideveld
- Livingstone High, Claremont
- Belgravia High, Athlone
- Rylands High, Rylands
- Modderdam High, Bontehuewel
It's a nice way for them [students] to honour their parents, their grandparents that were involved in the liberation struggle.Quahnita Samie, Consultant – Vidamemoria Heritage
It's kind of a training programme to get more learners involved, to get more people involved in heritage process.Quahnita Samie, Consultant – Vidamemoria Heritage
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Facebook: Livingstone High School
More from Local
Gatvol truck drivers threaten to block highways in 'national shutdown' 30 April
Upset truck drivers will protest against the employment of foreign nationals in the sector and for increased wages.Read More
G4S CCTV technician got married a day after Bester 'died' in prison fire
Teboho Lipholo was married on May 4, 2022 - a day after Bester faked his own death in cell 35 in a prison fire at Mangaung correctional facility.Read More
Wife of Gerco Van Deventer recalls last chat: 'It was a loving conversation'
Shereen Van Deventer, the wife of Gerco Van Deventer, says she's hopeful that her husband will soon be returned home.Read More
Actor from popular Afrikaans TV show arrested for murder in Norkem Park
The 50-year-old actor was rushed to the Tembisa Hospital and will be charged with murder and possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition.Read More
'It is nothing new' - Elephants are killing ancient baobab trees
Efforts are underway to save these 'Trees of Life' from being destroyed by the bushveld’s biggest animal.Read More
Home Affairs' Motsoaledi to explain how Bester, Magudumana left SA undetected
Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Thursday that it was clear that the couple, who were in the company of a Mozambican national when they were arrested, left South Africa illegally.Read More
Lamola says his dept takes responsibility for Thabo Bester's escape
Over the last two days, MPs have heard evidence from G4S, the inspector judge of prisons, the police, as well as the Department of Correctional Services.Read More
Amazon bets BIG on SA with plans to invest billions more in cloud infrastructure
Amazon’s cloud service AWS has announced plans to invest billions more in its infrastructure in South Africa, creating more jobs in the process.Read More
Sight-impaired runner doing Two Oceans to help others regain their sight
'Help us help others regain their sight through the Blind Loyalty Trust. I am running with my 1 wonderful eye...' - Amanda Cromhout.Read More