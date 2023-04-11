[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day!
11 April is pet day!
This special day was started in 2006 by Colleen Paige - an animal welfare advocate and pet and family lifestyle expert and aims to celebrate the joy and unconditional love pets and those pets in need of homes can bring us.
So, since today is a celebration of pets, here are our favourite (and funny) pet videos that'll make your day a little sweeter...
They see me rollin'
@cutepet_l My new car #catsoftiktok #fyp #fypシ ♬ Sports Car Sounds: Modern Car, Pt. 1 - Mark Wayne
All hail fitness queens and kings
@migt_catff come and work out with cats#petsoftiktok #catsoftiktok #funny #love #petlover #cure #cute #cats #interesting #pet ♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery - Dante9k Remix - David Snell
Talk parrot to me
@tamarasbluechicken Heart shapped wings means a happy loving bird, even when mom tries to eat him 😅💙 #talkingparrot #talkingbird #cutepet #parrot #bird #funnyanimals #funnypets #indianringneck #fyp #bluechicken #canada #novascotia #funnyparrot ♬ original sound - Tamara’s Blue Chicken
Twerk it
@mr.memes088 #dancer #dogsoftiktok #funny ♬ Originalton - Mr.Memes
Dog see, dog do
@melissamunozofficial How much does she like to dance? 🤣🤩 #dance #dogdance #fyp ♬ original sound - lakii101
Always the handy helper
@animalsdoingthings yummerz @Nube The Samoyed #dog #dogs #dogsoftiktok #doggosdoingthings #animalsoftiktok #animalsdoingthings ♬ original sound - animalsdoingthings
Tired but never violent
@animalsdoingthings that’s a problem for tomorrow me @Guinea Pig Rosie #guineapigs #animalsdoingthings #animalsoftiktok ♬ original sound - animalsdoingthings
A catwalk
@animalsdoingthings i personally don’t think i’d stand a chance (submitted by kr1stykay on ig) #catsdoingthings #catsoftiktok #animalsdoingthings #animalsoftiktok ♬ original sound - RisingMiles
Ah, pets are pawsome!
Go give yours some love and appreciation.
If you don't have a pet, we say it's time for a furry friend!
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day!
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/belchonock/belchonock1802/belchonock180240878/95409174-cute-labrador-dog-and-cookies-against-wooden-table-on-unfocused-background.jpg
